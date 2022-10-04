Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
The Law Cafe Episode 9 Recap: Danger Awaits Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young
The push-and-pull romance of Lee Se Young and Lee Seung Gi’s characters continues in The Law Cafe episode 9. As the K-drama reaches its second half, the truth behind the Dohan Company case begins to unravel. The Law Cafe Episode 9 Viewership. With new K-dramas premiering every week, The...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
NME
BTS’ label HYBE reportedly acquires Korean AI voice startup Supertone
HYBE Labels, home to acts like BTS and SEVENTEEN, has reportedly acquired Supertone, a Korea-based AI voice company. South Korean news outlet Pulse reported on September 27 that the entertainment giant had acquired the startup for approximately ₩45billion (roughly £28.3million), following an investment it made last year when it acquired an 18 per cent stake in Supertone.
NME
NIKI announces Asian tour with stops in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has announced an Asian leg to her current ‘Nicole’ tour in December. The 88rising star will kick off her Asian tour with a homecoming show in Jakarta, as a headliner of the inaugural Jakarta edition of Head In The Clouds festival, on December 3 & 4. The tour continues with solo concerts in Singapore’s The Star Theatre on December 6 and Kuala Lumpur’s Zepp on December 8, before headlining Manila’s edition of Head In The Clouds festival on December 9 & 10. The tour concludes with a solo show at Zepp New Taipei on December 13.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
SF9 announce Seoul and North American stops for ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour in November
K-pop boyband SF9 have announced stops in Seoul and North America for their upcoming ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour, due to begin this November. South Korean music label FNC Entertainment made the announcement of SF9’s forthcoming tour earlier today (October 5) via social media, where it dropped a list of dates and locations. The ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour will kick off with a three-night show in SF9’s home city of Seoul in November, before the group embark on a trek across the US with five shows scheduled in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles across November and December.
epicstream.com
A Birth Release Date: Movie About Korea's 1st Catholic Priest Andrew Kim Dae Geon To Hit Theaters Soon
A Birth is an upcoming movie that explores the life of the first Korean Catholic priest, Kim Dae Geon. The latest estimate of South Korea's population reveals that 46.4 percent of the total people are religiously unaffiliated; 29.4 percent of the total are Christians, 22.9 percent are Buddhist, and the remaining are Islam, traditional religions, and others.
World
Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead
North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Terra (LUNA) Founder Do Kwon Ordered To Hand Over Passport by South Korean Authorities
South Korean authorities are telling embattled Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon to hand over his passport as they claim he is on the run. An arrest warrant for the 31-year-old Kwon was reportedly issued last month in the aftermath of the financial scandal that wiped out $40 billion from the market when his project’s stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) lost its dollar peg and crashed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Screen News
TVF Sends Titles to South Korea
TVF International has secured a raft of deals across South Korea, including for Untold Arctic Wars. Korea’s SBS licensed more than 40 hours of 4K factual programming, including the new SVT-commissioned history series Untold Arctic Wars, A Dog for Life and the BBC-commissioned history doc Mechanical Monsters. SBS also...
getnews.info
KKOKDAM, is Korean premium flower tea brand that is leading a new tea trend, popular not only in Korea but also abroad.
KKOKDAM was established in Korea in 2016, is winning the hearts of consumers not only in Korea but also around the world as of 2022. Using 100% Korean flowers of the highest quality, KKOKDAM offers the taste and fragrance of natural flowers. KKOKDAM’s flower tea manufacturing process is carried out 100% by hand from start to finish. KKOKDAM acquires flowers through contract cultivation with farms in pristine locations all over Korea, and all work from flower cultivation, drying, processing, to subdivision is carried out by human hands.
Comments / 0