Amazon Studios Announces Latino Community Initiatives, Including the Inaugural Youth Cinema Project Fellowship

Read full article on original website
Related
Jesus Trivino Helps ‘Tell The Stories Of The Latinx Community’ With Tidal’s Latinx Heritage Month (Exclusive)
Latinx Heritage Month comes to a rousing conclusion on Oct. 15, but before it happens, some of the biggest names in the music scene are celebrating the next genre of stars. Bad Bunny and Maluma teamed with Tidal to curate a pair of playlists, but as Jesus Trivino, the Senior Director of Global Latin Culture & Content at TIDAL, tells HollywoodLife, that’s just the start. “My passion for telling the stories of the Latinx community blossomed in my upbringing and has followed me all the way through my career at TIDAL,” says Trivino. “We’re specifically emphasizing Latina artists this year through our new Tmrw playlists.”
Sundance Institute Announces 2022 Documentary Fund Grantees
The Sundance Institute has announced this year’s grantees for the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, with a total of $1,396,500 in unrestricted grant support bestowed upon 35 projects. “As we celebrate the DFP’s 20th anniversary, it’s an exceptional achievement that Sundance has been able to provide documentary filmmakers robust and sustained financial support, from development through post-production, for two decades,” said Carrie Lozano, director of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program. “Thanks to our incredible funders, supporters, staff, and external reviewers, the Documentary Fund has been able to realize its top priorities during a tumultuous time: supporting underrepresented stories, directors and producers;...
Literary Manager Jon Kee Joins Circle Of Confusion
EXCLUSIVE: Circle of Confusion has hired Literary Manager Jon Kee to join the firm. Kee is the first person from the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities Los Angeles Program to be hired by a major management company. During Kee’s time with the program, he went from being an intern to a literary manager. Kee grew up in the Nickel City. He cut his teeth interning at UTA, ultimately working in the VO department. He also worked for the SAG Awards, and worked at Good Fear Content, where he assisted Scott Stoops in the literary department and Chris Bender on the...
CoinDesk
Bored Ape Creator Yuga Labs Unveils Community Council to Help Shape Future Initiatives
Yuga Labs, creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection, has assembled a community council made up of notable Ape collectors to help grow its Web3 presence. The company announced the news in a Wednesday blog post. “This council was formed with the intention of representing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Cast We Want to See in the Upcoming Disney+ Series
The cast for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ hasn’t been shared by Marvel yet, but there are several actors we would like to see appear in this series
SFGate
‘Atlanta’ Recap: Donald Glover Takes Aim at Tyler Perry
A review of this week’s Atlanta, “Work Ethic!” coming up just as soon as I develop a tolerance to grits…. The last time Atlanta put Donald Glover into heavy prosthetic makeup, it was to play the unnerving title character of the incredible “Teddy Perkins” episode. That one was a commentary on Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and a host of other Black artists who channeled the pain of their own abuse into their music. So it made sense to give him a chalky, uncanny valley face not unlike Jackson’s post-plastic surgery appearance. “Work Ethic!” is not nearly as tragic as “Teddy Perkins,” but it’s nonetheless satirizing a huge figure in Black popular culture, so into disguise Glover once again goes as the Tyler Perry-esque Kirkwood Chocolate(*).
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Bimi Boo Kids
Bimi Boo Kids has on offer The Incredible Stories of Bimi Boo and Friends, depicting the adventures of characters from the company’s educational applications. Bimi pushes his friends into new adventures, and they all learn together by having fun. The series centers on the themes of curiosity, diversity, community, heart and love for constant exploring.
Jennifer Lopez launches new initiative to support and inspire more Latina entrepreneurs
Jennifer Lopez, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million, explained how she became a powerhouse in the industry. Lopez covers Entrepreneur Magazine and spoke about how she took ownership of her career. It happened when she launched her first fragrance in 2002, Glow by JLo, which went on to become one of the best-selling fragrances in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smithonian
Judy Baca On Her Mural “Uprising of the Mujeres”
Judith Baca is a painter, muralist, and scholar who works collaboratively within communities to create sites of public memory. Her public arts initiatives reflect the lives and concerns of populations that have been historically disenfranchised, including women, the working poor, youth, the elderly, LGBTQ+, and immigrant communities. Editor’s note: In...
Comments / 0