Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
Saraya Gets Physical In A Wrestling Ring For The First Time Since 2017 On 10/5 AEW Dynamite
Saraya has gotten physical in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2017. After being in the promotion for only two weeks, Saraya threw punches at Britt Baker and delivered a super kick to Rebel following a six woman tag team match on Dynamite. The former Paige first debuted...
Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen
Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
PWMania
Backstage News on the Ladders Used on WWE RAW, Candice LeRae’s Back-Up Pulled
The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW on Monday featured two major segments promoting Saturday’s Ladder Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and word is that a mandate was handed down over the ladders used in the segments. Monday night, WWE held the Bayley...
A New Era..Again ! WWE NXT 10/4/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the new era of NXT, kicking off tonight! Including:. -Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction. -Pretty Deadly give a State of the Common Wealth address. -Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 of silliness....
Bray Wyatt, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Cormier-WWE, More | The List & Ya Boy 10/5/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss the week of news for October 5, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1!...
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
Damage CTRL Stands Tall, Mustafa Ali Earns Bobby Lashley's Respect | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 3, 2022:. - Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) enjoyed a successful night on Monday. Kai defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match, and Bayley helped SKY beat Alexa Bliss. After the bell, the trio brutally attacked Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley proceeded to climb to the top of the ladder and pose with Belair's title, sending her a message ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.
Sean Oliver Talks About Dealing With Carnies In Wrestling Interviews
Sean Oliver has experience dealing with carnies in this business. Throughout the entire history of the pro wrestling business, there has always been a bad apple or two grouped in with the rest of the performers and/or promoters that want to give the fans a good time. Even though that the business is in a better place today then it ever has been, there are still a few carnies out there who try to ruin the fun for the rest of us.
Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story
Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
Bayley Offers Toxic Attraction A Shot At The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
Bayley is keeping a close eye on NXT. During the October 4 episode of NXT, Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin lost to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. After the bout, Bayley took to Twitter and suggested that a shot at IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's WWE Women's Tag Titles would be available to Toxic Attraction if they're willing to step up.
Tony Khan Announces That Andrade El Idolo vs. 10's AEW Rampage Match Is Off, Replacement Match Set
Changes are being made to Friday's Rampage lineup. In a new tweet sent out by AEW owner Tony Khan earlier this afternoon, it was revealed that Friday's scheduled AEW career vs. mask match between Andrade El Idolo and 10 has been canceled. Although a reason was not given by Khan, he did announce that Dark Order will now take on Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships in a replacement match.
AEW Dynamite (10/5) Preview: Anniversary Week Starts With Scissoring Day, TNT Title Match, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight begins a very special week for AEW as they celebrate AEW Dynamite's third anniversary. Chris Jericho, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and more are all still here after 3 years but the landscape certainly looks different and tonight will be a celebration. Tonight will also be a celebration of scissoring.
Dynamite 3rd Anniversary | AEW Dynamite 10/5/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review the AEW Dynamite 3rd Anniversary for October 5, 2022. - Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara. - National Scissoring Day Celebration w/ The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn. - Luchasaurus In Action. - Toni Storm, Athena, & Willow Nightingale...
Bound For Glory Go-Home | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/6/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Ness (@Skinny__Kravitz) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 6, 2022. - Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee. - Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich Contract Signing for Bound For Glory. - Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson on BTI. - BFG Predictions. - Your Questions!
Tony Khan: I Will For Sure Address Saraya's In-Ring Status At Some Point
If you want to know what Saraya will be doing in AEW, Tony Khan suggests you continue watching the product. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, though didn't clarify if she had been medically cleared to compete.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Confirms That He Made An Offer To Bray Wyatt To Join His Wrestling Company
Freddie Prinze Jr. is hoping that Bray Wyatt will be the leading man in his upcoming wrestling promotion. Last month, Fightful Select reported that there was a standing offer from a "startup wrestling company" for Bray Wyatt to join. Though Wyatt's interest level was unknown, it was said to be a "serious" offer.
