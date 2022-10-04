ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara

A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange

As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
WWE
Fightful

Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More

Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Sydal
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Cezar Bononi
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Ryan Nemeth
Fightful

Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen

Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Theparkerb
Fightful

Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds

Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
WWE
Fightful

Damage CTRL Stands Tall, Mustafa Ali Earns Bobby Lashley's Respect | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 3, 2022:. - Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) enjoyed a successful night on Monday. Kai defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match, and Bayley helped SKY beat Alexa Bliss. After the bell, the trio brutally attacked Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley proceeded to climb to the top of the ladder and pose with Belair's title, sending her a message ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.
WWE
Fightful

Sean Oliver Talks About Dealing With Carnies In Wrestling Interviews

Sean Oliver has experience dealing with carnies in this business. Throughout the entire history of the pro wrestling business, there has always been a bad apple or two grouped in with the rest of the performers and/or promoters that want to give the fans a good time. Even though that the business is in a better place today then it ever has been, there are still a few carnies out there who try to ruin the fun for the rest of us.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story

Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
WWE
Fightful

Bayley Offers Toxic Attraction A Shot At The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Bayley is keeping a close eye on NXT. During the October 4 episode of NXT, Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin lost to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. After the bout, Bayley took to Twitter and suggested that a shot at IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's WWE Women's Tag Titles would be available to Toxic Attraction if they're willing to step up.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Announces That Andrade El Idolo vs. 10's AEW Rampage Match Is Off, Replacement Match Set

Changes are being made to Friday's Rampage lineup. In a new tweet sent out by AEW owner Tony Khan earlier this afternoon, it was revealed that Friday's scheduled AEW career vs. mask match between Andrade El Idolo and 10 has been canceled. Although a reason was not given by Khan, he did announce that Dark Order will now take on Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships in a replacement match.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/5) Preview: Anniversary Week Starts With Scissoring Day, TNT Title Match, And More

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight begins a very special week for AEW as they celebrate AEW Dynamite's third anniversary. Chris Jericho, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and more are all still here after 3 years but the landscape certainly looks different and tonight will be a celebration. Tonight will also be a celebration of scissoring.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan: I Will For Sure Address Saraya's In-Ring Status At Some Point

If you want to know what Saraya will be doing in AEW, Tony Khan suggests you continue watching the product. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, though didn't clarify if she had been medically cleared to compete.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy