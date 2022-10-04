ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Hoaxes have societal costs, mental health toll

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Wednesday’s rash of hoax calls come with a cost. Anderson County for example says the costliest things in these situations are resources like deployed choppers. But mental health counselors say there’s other societal costs, while the schools are quiet the psychological toll for some, possibly...
WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close

In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
McMaster to speak at groundbreaking for new facility at Greenville Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster is expected to speak at a groundbreaking for a new facility at Greenville Technical College Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking is for the new Life and Health Sciences building located at 506 South Pleasantburg. At the groundbreaking, Prisma Health announced a 1.5 million dollar...
Security tech firm invests $10M to relocate HQ within Greenville County

A U.K.-based security technology manufacturer will invest $10 million to move its U.S. headquarters near Greenville to a new location in the county, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation. Paxton Access makes products such as access control systems, wireless locks, video intercoms and...
