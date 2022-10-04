Read full article on original website
Scanning it forward: Greenville & non-profit help people experiencing homelessness
A new program hopes to end panhandling, while still helping those in need.
Holiday help for local students
Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.
FOX Carolina
‘Enemies of free speech:’ Furman professor addresses Unite the Right attendance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A civil liberties nonprofit is calling for a Furman University professor to be reinstated to the classroom after the university launched an investigation when they learned about his attendance of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
FOX Carolina
Hoaxes have societal costs, mental health toll
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Wednesday’s rash of hoax calls come with a cost. Anderson County for example says the costliest things in these situations are resources like deployed choppers. But mental health counselors say there’s other societal costs, while the schools are quiet the psychological toll for some, possibly...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
Companies investing in Spartanburg Co., trying to find qualified workers
Another company is setting up shop in Spartanburg County, bringing a few dozen jobs. The question is, will they be able to find qualified workers?
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville residents voice concerns and ask for transparency at redistricting meeting
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville city leaders are working to reshape district lines following the 2020 census and are looking for your input. On Monday, residents of District 2 got a chance to voice their concerns to city leaders as they worked on redrawing district lines. How council members plan to achieve that goal fairly has some people worried.
thenerve.org
Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close
In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
Greenville Technical College, Prisma Health break ground on new college building
State leadership joined officials from Greenville Technical College and Prisma Health Wednesday to break ground on the new Prisma Health Center for Health and Life Sciences.
FOX Carolina
McMaster to speak at groundbreaking for new facility at Greenville Tech
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster is expected to speak at a groundbreaking for a new facility at Greenville Technical College Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking is for the new Life and Health Sciences building located at 506 South Pleasantburg. At the groundbreaking, Prisma Health announced a 1.5 million dollar...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
Should the Furman Professor be suspended for alleged ties to white supremacy?
An investigation is ongoing at Furman University and a professor is not teaching or on campus, as it is ongoing. Furman President Elizabeth Davis sent a letter to University employees on Friday notifying them of the investigation.
Controversy over banned book heats up in Pickens Co.
There have been some developments in a story we brought to you last week about the School District of Pickens County banning the book "Stamped."
The Post and Courier
Security tech firm invests $10M to relocate HQ within Greenville County
A U.K.-based security technology manufacturer will invest $10 million to move its U.S. headquarters near Greenville to a new location in the county, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation. Paxton Access makes products such as access control systems, wireless locks, video intercoms and...
SC university investigating claim that professor participated in 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally
Furman University announced it was investigating claims that one of its professors participated in a rally affiliated with white supremacist groups.
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
Automotive company announces expansion plans in the Upstate
Boysen USA, an automotive exhaust system manufacturer, is expanding its South Carolina presence with a new operation and facility in Spartanburg County
Burglar takes thousands of dollars in furniture from Greenville warehouse
Police are looking for someone who stole thousands of dollars worth of furniture from a Greenville warehouse.
