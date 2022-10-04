Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Democrat-led El Paso is busing more immigrants than Gov. Abbott
Gov. Abbott's efforts pale in comparison to this border city.
Dallas Observer
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
Celebrities show support for Beto O'Rourke in Texas governor race
The last day to register to vote is on October 11.
Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale
One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location in The Woodlands and features the 'longest bar in Texas.'
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
Big Tex began as world's largest Santa Claus before the Texas State Fair
Before he was Big Tex, he was a jolly holly sorta guy.
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
Texas beach named one of the best beaches in the nation
When you think of the beach, most likely you think of California, Florida or any other coastal town, but did you know that Texas is home to a few beaches of its own?
L'Observateur
Houston woman & California man indicted for selling an endangered animal that was later abandoned
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury today indicted a Texas woman who allegedly illegally sold a live jaguar cub for approximately $30,000 to a Riverside County man who soon afterward re-sold the cub, which was ultimately abandoned on the doorsteps of an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise Meyer,...
iheart.com
The 10 Best Foodie Cities in America. Where Did Houston Rank on The List?
If you're looking for a getaway in a place with EPIC FOOD, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at 182 U.S. cities and ranked them based on their "foodie" appeal. They weighed 29 different factors, including the cost of restaurants and groceries . . . the number, diversity, and quality of gourmet options . . . and the local food, including food trucks and farmer's markets.
You can fly to Hawaii for as low as $183 – if you book today
One-way flights from Austin are as low as $183 for Main Cabin Basic bookings.
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
Texans are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking
When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans that truly believe no other state could be better. The only thing that truly divides these Texans is what city is the best. While...
thepostnewspaper.net
La Marque receiver Dylan Thomas (10) celebrates with teammate Michael Deyon (2)
La Marque receiver Dylan Thomas (10) celebrates with teammate Michael Deyon (2) following his touchdown catch in Friday’s 27-9 win over Wharton that gave head coach Wade Oliphant his first win. Thomas finished with two touchdown receptions while Deyon added one himself to the Cougars to the Homecoming victory.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Texas mom warns 'Hocus Pocus 2' will 'unleash hell on your kids'
She isn't a fan of the Sanderson sisters.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
