Paul Ryder
rsvplive.ie

Una Healy is favourite to join Dancing with the Stars lineup

Una Healy is tipped to take part in the next series of Dancing with the Stars. The much loved Sunday night show won't be back on our screens until early 2023, but speculation is already mounting over which celebrities will be taking to the dance floor after it was revealed that Doireann Garrihy is Jennifer Zamparelli's new co-host.
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Cian Howley murdered after vicious attack

Fair City's Cian Howley has sensationally been killed off after two years in Carrigstown. The resident bad boy, played by actor Adam Weafer, met a grisy end on Sunday night's episode as his body was found lifeless on the development site. Fans of the RTE soap will know Cian made...
rsvplive.ie

Most popular toys for Christmas 2022 in Ireland revealed

October has just begun but people are already starting to look ahead to Christmas. While there is still a long way to go before the festivities begin, many of us are hoping to start our shopping early amid the cost of living crisis as retailers have warned the price of toys could see a sharp increase over the coming weeks.
rsvplive.ie

Country cottage in Sligo for sale for €80k - and it's so cute

The property market is out of control these days, with dilapidated houses in Dublin going for eye-watering prices every day of the week. If you're on the hunt for a home in the west of Ireland - whether you're already there or living in the city and looking to get out of the rat race - this cute cottage in Sligo is for sale for €80,000.
rsvplive.ie

Kerry couple tie the knot after 27 years and five kids together

Michelle Sheehan and Patrick Doona, both from Co. Kerry. We always said that if we got married that we would do something different - that is why we decided to have the party in [former Kerry GAA player] Billy O'Shea's beer garden. Myself, Patrick, his sisters Bridget and Mary, our five kids, Patrick's nieces Kerry and Holly, his nephew Mark and our friend Sarah all got stuck in decorating.
rsvplive.ie

Vicky Phelan's documentary is a raw portrait of the devastation cancer leaves for families in its wake

Vicky Phelan is a household name across Ireland, and a national treasure thanks to her relentless fight for justice while battling a devastating diagnosis. Filmmaker Sasha King’s feature documentary titled Vicky, which was released in cinemas nationwide on October 7th, tells the story not just of one woman as the name might suggest, but stands as a heartbreaking testament to all those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal.
