rsvplive.ie
Ireland AM's Muireann O'Connell jets on holiday with mystery fiancé - and shares picture of him
Muireann O'Connell has jetted on holiday with her mystery fiancé. She shared a rare picture of him onboard as they took their first flight together as a couple since 2019. Before heading off to Spain over the weekend, the pair met Muireann's pal Joanne McNally in Dublin Airport. Joanne...
rsvplive.ie
RTE's Maura Derrane and son Cal enjoy 'fabulous' family break away in Cornwall
Maura Derrane has posted snaps from a weekend break away in Cornwall with her son Cal. The RTE presenter enjoyed a short but sweet getaway with her family this weekend and took to Instagram to show her followers the beauty of the seaside destination. In one video, Maura and Cal...
rsvplive.ie
Amy Huberman wows in pink gown as she steps out with husband Brian O'Driscoll for red carpet event
Amy Huberman wowed in a pink gown as she stepped out with husband Brian O'Driscoll for red carpet event in Dublin last night. They were two of the high profile guests in attendance as Dublin's Intercontinental Hotel played host to the inaugural Infinity Ball in aid of Neurodiversity Ireland. Over...
rsvplive.ie
Virgin Media's Zara King says her time living with colleague Richard Chambers came to a natural end
Zara King has said that her time living with Richard Chambers came to a natural end because their lease was up. The Virgin Media news stars were housemates during the pandemic and they reported live on TV as the ongoing news story unfolded before us. Zara praised Richard's girlfriend, author...
rsvplive.ie
Charlie Bird explains medical reason behind ‘embarrassing uncontrollable crying’
Charlie Bird appeared on the Late Late Show Friday night to talk to host Ryan Tubridy about coming to peace with his heartbreaking Motor Neurone Disease disease, funeral plans, the incredible gift he received from Daniel O’Donnell and career highlights. In the deeply moving chat with Charlie and his...
rsvplive.ie
RTE’s Ryan Tubridy pays tribute to young Dublin woman with a ‘beautiful soul’
Ryan Tubridy paid a touching tribute to a young woman who sadly passed away from bowel cancer. Heather Skinner died on Thursday evening at St. Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown, one year after she was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer. Ryan paid tribute to the Malahide woman on social media and...
rsvplive.ie
Una Healy is favourite to join Dancing with the Stars lineup
Una Healy is tipped to take part in the next series of Dancing with the Stars. The much loved Sunday night show won't be back on our screens until early 2023, but speculation is already mounting over which celebrities will be taking to the dance floor after it was revealed that Doireann Garrihy is Jennifer Zamparelli's new co-host.
rsvplive.ie
Fair City's Cian Howley murdered after vicious attack
Fair City's Cian Howley has sensationally been killed off after two years in Carrigstown. The resident bad boy, played by actor Adam Weafer, met a grisy end on Sunday night's episode as his body was found lifeless on the development site. Fans of the RTE soap will know Cian made...
rsvplive.ie
A gift from Daniel O'Donnell left Charlie Bird 'shocked and stunned' as he carries it with him everywhere
Charlie Bird has opened up about the moving gift he received from Daniel O'Donnell the day they first met. The former broadcaster appeared on the Late Late Show last night and gave viewers an update on his condition. He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease last October. He went on...
rsvplive.ie
RTÉ legend Ronan Collins celebrates 70th at home with his grandkids
RTÉ legend Ronan Collins turns 70 today. The Radio 1 favourite is being treated to a party in his family home by his two grandsons. The duo, seven year old Caleb and Ezra, aged 5, are the organisers in chief for the birthday soirée. “My grandsons are organising...
rsvplive.ie
"Halloween has become too Americanised, with sexy X rated costumes aimed at kids"
Feeling crafty this week, I say to the kids, ‘let’s make our own Halloween costumes this year?’. I was expecting a big, ‘hurray’. Instead I get blank faces and a look of disdain: ‘No way mom’. I urge them to call me mammy but they get mom from the telly!
rsvplive.ie
Most popular toys for Christmas 2022 in Ireland revealed
October has just begun but people are already starting to look ahead to Christmas. While there is still a long way to go before the festivities begin, many of us are hoping to start our shopping early amid the cost of living crisis as retailers have warned the price of toys could see a sharp increase over the coming weeks.
rsvplive.ie
Brendan O'Carroll was on 'edge of a breakdown' after suffering major financial loss
Brendan O'Carroll was on the 'edge of a breakdown' after suffering major financial losses before finding fame with Mrs Brown's Boys. The Dubliner is now one of Ireland's best loved comedians and plays the role of matriarch Agnes Brown in the hugely popular BBC and RTE comedy. And while Brendan...
rsvplive.ie
Country cottage in Sligo for sale for €80k - and it's so cute
The property market is out of control these days, with dilapidated houses in Dublin going for eye-watering prices every day of the week. If you're on the hunt for a home in the west of Ireland - whether you're already there or living in the city and looking to get out of the rat race - this cute cottage in Sligo is for sale for €80,000.
rsvplive.ie
Joanne McNally's ‘late’ rise to fame, new ‘healthy’ relationship and eating disorder battle
Joanne McNally is the hottest person in comedy right now, with a record-breaking 62 Vicar Street gigs under her belt and a recently announced third show at the 3Arena with her bestie and podcast co-host Vogue Williams. The funny woman is appearing on the Late Late Show tonight to talk...
rsvplive.ie
See inside Anna and Conor's contemporary, light-filled self-build home in Cork they made from scratch
Anna and Conor's Co. Cork home is the epitome of modern minimalism, here Anna tells us how they made it happen. "We are a family of three, living near Cork. My name is Anna Bougharbel, I’m French; my partner Conor is Irish and we welcomed Jake, our little boy, two-and-a-half years ago. We both work full-time in an IT company.
rsvplive.ie
Kerry couple tie the knot after 27 years and five kids together
Michelle Sheehan and Patrick Doona, both from Co. Kerry. We always said that if we got married that we would do something different - that is why we decided to have the party in [former Kerry GAA player] Billy O'Shea's beer garden. Myself, Patrick, his sisters Bridget and Mary, our five kids, Patrick's nieces Kerry and Holly, his nephew Mark and our friend Sarah all got stuck in decorating.
rsvplive.ie
Penneys are selling a dupe of the cosy North Face Sherpa jacket for a fraction of the price
With the weather getting colder, a lot of us are on the hunt for a warm but stylish winter coat. Borg (also known as teddy) coats come back around every autumn winter season, because they're cosy and cute. The North Face Sherpa jacket is the style that's catching a lot...
rsvplive.ie
Vicky Phelan's documentary is a raw portrait of the devastation cancer leaves for families in its wake
Vicky Phelan is a household name across Ireland, and a national treasure thanks to her relentless fight for justice while battling a devastating diagnosis. Filmmaker Sasha King’s feature documentary titled Vicky, which was released in cinemas nationwide on October 7th, tells the story not just of one woman as the name might suggest, but stands as a heartbreaking testament to all those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal.
