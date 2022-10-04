ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund hits record high, Wolf says

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion. That's a big increase from when Wolf took...
WFMZ-TV Online

New Sheetz in Allentown celebrates opening

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sheetz fans in Lehigh County had a reason to celebrate Thursday. A grand opening bash was held at the new Sheetz in the 900 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township. The store gave out prizes and treated customers to free self-serve coffee and soda. "It...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Up to 50% off! Liquor and wines go on clearance

Harrisburg, Pa. — Time to stock up on your favorite wines and spirits. More than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories are on deep discount, up to 50% at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Items are available for purchase in stores and online at FWGS.com. The clearance sale includes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

'Explore Schuylkill' gets more than $26K to promote craft beverage trail

Pennsylvania is pouring money into promoting craft beverage destinations in Schuylkill County. Thursday, local legislators announced a grant of more than $26,000 for Explore Schuylkill's "Craft Beverage Trail" program. The trail highlights more than a dozen local breweries, wineries and distilleries in the county. Yuengling is one of them. Money...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks property transformed into public nature preserve

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
ONTELAUNEE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall blanks Stroudsburg improving their District tournament chances

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall playing host to Stroudsburg on Wednesday night, the Zephyrs posting a shutout in a big win for their playoff chances. The Zephyrs wasting no time in this one grabbing control of the game, Emma Bonshak putting it away on a missed shot by Mya Frana. They would maintain that lead into the third quarter.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Social security recipients anticipate boost in monthly benefits

About 70 million Americans could soon see what some are predicting as a sizable increase in Social Security benefits for 2023, which would mean bigger checks for almost three million Pennsylvanians. Advocates for seniors believe benefits could go up by more than 7%. Harriet Ellenberger, communications organizer for the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall takes aim at their fourth win in a row on Friday night

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall sits at 3-2 heading into week seven, where a showdown with the 3-2 Freedom Patriots awaits them. The Zephyrs, even in a loss, have been a hard nosed team. Matt Senneca speaking to that, always working hard each season to remain near or at the top in the EPC.
FOOTBALL
WFMZ-TV Online

Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches

Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

