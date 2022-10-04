Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
The 10 most affordable Texas metros for first-time homebuyers
Texas Real Estate Source used data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center to find the 10 most affordable metros for first-time homebuyers in Texas. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund hits record high, Wolf says
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion. That's a big increase from when Wolf took...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz in Allentown celebrates opening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sheetz fans in Lehigh County had a reason to celebrate Thursday. A grand opening bash was held at the new Sheetz in the 900 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township. The store gave out prizes and treated customers to free self-serve coffee and soda. "It...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officer investigated over response to Uvalde shooting is now working for same school system
New CNN reporting reveals one of the Texas state troopers under investigation for her role during the Robb Elementary massacre is now working for the same school system of the same children who survived the Uvalde shooting. CNN Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reports.
WFMZ-TV Online
Up to 50% off! Liquor and wines go on clearance
Harrisburg, Pa. — Time to stock up on your favorite wines and spirits. More than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories are on deep discount, up to 50% at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Items are available for purchase in stores and online at FWGS.com. The clearance sale includes...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Explore Schuylkill' gets more than $26K to promote craft beverage trail
Pennsylvania is pouring money into promoting craft beverage destinations in Schuylkill County. Thursday, local legislators announced a grant of more than $26,000 for Explore Schuylkill's "Craft Beverage Trail" program. The trail highlights more than a dozen local breweries, wineries and distilleries in the county. Yuengling is one of them. Money...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley mourns death of former Lower Milford police chief Jeff Tapler
Many people in the business of protecting the public in the Lehigh Valley are mourning the loss of one of their own, Jeff Tapler. Tapler died Monday of complications from cancer, according to a message on his website. He worked in law enforcement for years as an officer with various...
WFMZ-TV Online
Remains found in Luzerne County ID'd as Wilkes-Barre teen who went missing in '69
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - State police are hoping a development in a cold case will help them solve it. Human remains found in Luzerne County in 2012 have been identified, police said Tuesday. The remains belong to Joan Marie Dymond, who was 14 when she disappeared from a park in Wilkes-Barre...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders
(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks property transformed into public nature preserve
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
WFMZ-TV Online
More than 300 firearms collected at Northampton Co. gun buyback event
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It turns out hundreds of people in the Lehigh Valley had guns laying around and needed an easy, safe way to get rid of them. The Northampton County District Attorney says he's floored by the success of the recent gun buyback event. "You can see clips here,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ lawmakers want call center to help people navigate Motor Vehicle Commission website
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey lawmakers are pushing ahead with a plan they hope will help make navigating the Motor Vehicle Commission's website a little easier. A bill setting up a call center overwhelmingly passed the state Assembly on Monday. Operators at the call center would answer phones and walk...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall blanks Stroudsburg improving their District tournament chances
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall playing host to Stroudsburg on Wednesday night, the Zephyrs posting a shutout in a big win for their playoff chances. The Zephyrs wasting no time in this one grabbing control of the game, Emma Bonshak putting it away on a missed shot by Mya Frana. They would maintain that lead into the third quarter.
WFMZ-TV Online
Social security recipients anticipate boost in monthly benefits
About 70 million Americans could soon see what some are predicting as a sizable increase in Social Security benefits for 2023, which would mean bigger checks for almost three million Pennsylvanians. Advocates for seniors believe benefits could go up by more than 7%. Harriet Ellenberger, communications organizer for the Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving tractor-trailer in Lower Saucon ties up traffic on I-78 West
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 disrupted the evening rush hour Wednesday. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes in Lower Saucon Township. A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the wreck. State Police say there are reports of injuries, but details...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall takes aim at their fourth win in a row on Friday night
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall sits at 3-2 heading into week seven, where a showdown with the 3-2 Freedom Patriots awaits them. The Zephyrs, even in a loss, have been a hard nosed team. Matt Senneca speaking to that, always working hard each season to remain near or at the top in the EPC.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches
Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
