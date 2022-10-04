Read full article on original website
Related
Biden: The US can "own" next decade of global tech race
The United States is better positioned to win the next decade of the 21st century with technological advancements and chip factories, President Biden said Thursday after touring the IBM plant in upstate New York. Why it matters: The Biden administration has been investing in chip factories through the CHIPS and...
New York City's Wall Street worries
Wall Street's deep slump is a growing problem for New York City, which is still struggling to ramp up its pandemic recovery. Why it matters: The city is heavily reliant on personal income tax revenues, which, in turn, hinge on Wall Street. The dismal state of the markets this year is a blow to the ecosystem built around Manhattan's banks, brokerage firms and money managers.
Investment firms net 2 Arkansas properties in $500 million apartment deal
A trio of investment firms led by Dallas-based RREAF Holdings have closed a $500 million deal to snap up 10 multifamily properties in seven states. Glen at Polo Park in Bentonville and River Pointe in Maumelle are part of the transaction. The big picture: Investors see the promise of economic...
Twitter-Musk trial is on hold so deal can close, judge says
A Delaware judge on Thursday paused Twitter's upcoming trial against Elon Musk until 5pm on Oct. 28 to allow the Tesla CEO to close his proposed acquisition of the social media company. Driving the news: "If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millions in pandemic relief awarded to government workers as bonuses
Government employees across Colorado took home millions in bonus pay from federal pandemic relief dollars with some pocketing hefty sums. State of play: More than $20 million from Colorado's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money went to frontline government workers during the pandemic — but thousands more went to employees who worked from home, skipped vaccinations or didn't qualify as essential, according to a new Axios Denver investigation.
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
Tyson Foods to relocate Illinois, South Dakota employees to Arkansas headquarters
Tyson Foods said Wednesday it will shutter its U.S. satellite corporate campuses in Chicago and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and move employees to its world headquarters in Springdale. Why it matters: Tyson can shed some pricey office assets and boost NWA's economy by bringing even more higher-wage earners to town. Yes, but: Not all employees will be willing or able to relocate, and the absence of company leaders in key markets could hinder relationships with suppliers, customers and potential talent. A spokesperson told Talk Business & Politics that the company will pay for relocation, and those who choose not to...
Democrats' swing-state local news ploy
Writers for a D.C.-based media operation run by prominent Democratic operatives are behind a sprawling network of ostensible local media outlets churning out Democrat-aligned news content in midterm battleground states, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Behind the patina of independent local news, these sites are pumping out content designed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
2 Russians fleeing military service seek asylum after arriving to Alaska
Two Russians who fled their country to avoid military conscription have requested asylum in the U.S. after arriving in Alaska. Driving the news: The pair arrived in a small boat onto a remote island near Gambell in the Bering Sea, Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) office said Thursday. The senator's...
Congress members demand relief to Philly's mail delivery headaches
Philly's mail delivery woes aren't getting any better, Pennsylvania's congressional leaders say. So they've sent a list of demands to the U.S. Postal Service. Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Reps. Dwight Evans and Matt Cartwright called out postmaster general Louis DeJoy in a letter this week for failing to address the "abysmal standards of service" at the Germantown Post Office in Northwest Philly, where allegations of mail theft and delays have persisted for years.
Bernie Sanders returns to Minnesota for campaign rally
Bernie Sanders returns to the Twin Cities for a campaign rally Friday. What's happening: The U.S. senator and former presidential candidate will campaign with DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison. The schedule includes a 1pm Friday rally at the University of Minnesota. State of play: The visit comes as polling shows Ellison locked in a tight race with GOP challenger Jim Schultz. Be smart: Sanders is unlikely to help Ellison win over swing voters — his presence may even draw fresh attacks that the incumbent attorney general is too liberal. Yes, but: Sanders could motivate young and progressive voters to the polls to increase Ellison's margins in DFL strongholds. Flashback: Sanders won Minnesota's 2016 caucus in a landslide. He came in second in the 2020 primary, with 30% of the vote.Ellison endorsed Sanders both times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abortion rights takes center stage as Iowa's Cindy Axne and Zach Nunn debate
Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger, Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn, sparred in their first televised debate Thursday evening with abortion rights taking center stage. Why it matters: The battle for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District is one of the tightest races in the U.S. with Cook Political Report narrowly...
Some Arizona attorneys debate if women could be prosecuted for self-administered abortions
Some attorneys in Arizona are skeptical that women who use medication or other means to terminate their pregnancies can be prosecuted under the state's pre-Roe ban on most abortions.Yes, but: That doesn't mean someone won't try to prosecute a woman who administers her own abortion.State of play: It's unclear which of two conflicting laws is enforceable and in effect — the pre-Roe ban referred to as the territorial-era law, or a prohibition on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that the legislature passed this year. Context: Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, noted on Twitter last week...
Facing racial disparities in criminal justice
Criminal justice experts say the removal of cash bail in Illinois could be an indicator for how other states move forward with systemic reform. Why it matters: Though the Pretrial Fairness Act signed by Gov. JB Pritzker is seen as a step toward ending racial disparities, the problem remains with who gets picked and ultimately held in jail, Yannick Wood, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Program at New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, tells Axios.
Colorado's outdoor recreation boom endangers elk herds
A surge of outdoor adventurers in Colorado is threatening critical habitat for the state's elk populations, per a new analysis from the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. Threat level: Local recreational trails are compromising more than 40% of routes that Colorado elk herds depend on to breed, forage and survive, the...
What to do and eat at the State Fair of Texas
We visited the State Fair of Texas to see if all the new foods and activities live up to the hype. Of course we also had to satisfy our craving for a Fletcher's corny dog. Why it matters: Fair season is one of our favorite times of the year, but it lasts just 24 days.
Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows
Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0