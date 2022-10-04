ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Semi-truck rolls away from construction site, slams into building

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6fSk_0iLTkTLO00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A runaway semi-truck left a trail of destruction in Sorrento Valley early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:20 a.m., an unoccupied semi-truck with an attached flatbed trailer rolled away for unknown reasons from an active construction site near Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The truck sheared a fire hydrant that caused a geyser, crushed an electrical box, and struck several trees before it crashed into a UPS store building in the 6000 block of Cornerstone Court West.

Responding San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters were forced to wait for San Diego Gas & Electric crews to turn off power in the immediate area before they could shut off the hydrant.

Damage to the UPS building was considered extensive.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Car Near North Park Was Changing Tire: CHP

A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a car overnight while changing a flat tire on Interstate 805 near North Park, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while the man was working on their tire on the right shoulder of I-805 southbound near Adams Avenue, CHP said. While the man was trying to change his tire, he was standing in a freeway lane and was truck by a 22-year-old man driving a white Toyota Camry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

West Mission Bay Drive Bridge nearing completion

SAN DIEGO — "It takes a lot to put it up and a lot to put it down," said James Brown, an assistant civil engineer, who has been working on the constriction for the new West Mission Bay bridges for the past 4 and half years. The project started...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KPBS

Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated

Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen

October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Traffic Accident#Cornerstone Court West#San Diego Gas Electric
kusi.com

Human remains found in unidentified aircraft crash east of Jamul

LYONS VALLEY (KUSI) – At least one person is dead after a plane crashed in a remote area of San Diego County east of Jamul in a remote area on Oct. 4. Cal Fire was notified that an airplane was in distress in the area of Lyons peak road and Lyons valley road.
JAMUL, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Changing Tire on I-805

A 31-year-old man died Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to change a tire on his car on Interstate 805. Just after 3 a.m., the victim stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder and partially in the slow lane of the southbound 805, north of Adams Avenue near Normal Heights, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
San Diego weekly Reader

Castle’s Labs has cannabis plants like trees

Kurt Castle, founder and creator of Castle’s Labs, creates products that help with all sorts of flora and fauna management. His Plant Magic is “an organic probiotic spray that promotes bigger, healthier, chemical and pesticide free plants. It’s great for cannabis, because it increases terpenes and trichomes, and it ups the yield by at least an ounce. It makes bigger healthier leaves, and more developed, tastier buds.” He also says that it’s a GRAS product, which means it’s Generally Recognized as Safe by the FDA.
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Chula Vista Boasts Largest Apartment Project to Open in 2022

Ryan Companies has officially opened what it bills as the largest apartment project completed in San Diego County for 2022. The $115 million Avalyn apartments in the Millenia master planned community in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista has 480 apartments in eight buildings – four four-story buildings and four three-story buildings.
CHULA VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy