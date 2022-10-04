Semi-truck rolls away from construction site, slams into building

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A runaway semi-truck left a trail of destruction in Sorrento Valley early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:20 a.m., an unoccupied semi-truck with an attached flatbed trailer rolled away for unknown reasons from an active construction site near Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The truck sheared a fire hydrant that caused a geyser, crushed an electrical box, and struck several trees before it crashed into a UPS store building in the 6000 block of Cornerstone Court West.

Responding San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters were forced to wait for San Diego Gas & Electric crews to turn off power in the immediate area before they could shut off the hydrant.

Damage to the UPS building was considered extensive.

No injuries were reported in the incident.