butterwithasideofbread.com
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN VERDE SOUP
Southwestern Chicken Verde Soup is a flavorful homemade chicken soup made easy in under an hour! Tender chicken, beans, corn & broth all combine with salsa verde for a great Southwestern soup!. Chicken verde soup is a healthy and hearty combination of chicken and beans with a zesty salsa verde...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
This spaghetti squash mac and cheese comes complete with a homemade cheese sauce and breadcrumb topping. Bake it to perfection in under an hour!. Is there a better combination in the fall than savory squash and a homemade cheese sauce!? We think not!. You’re going to love this ultimate fall...
agupdate.com
Pork Taco Rice Casserole
10 oz. diced tomatoes and green chilies (undrained) 2 C. sharp cheddar cheese (shredded) Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, begin browning pork. Add taco seasoning and garlic powder to pork and stir to combine. In another large skillet, toast the rice in butter until it is...
msn.com
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
snapshotsincursive.com
Fabulous Seafood Lasagna
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Fabulous Seafood Lasagna! Because I really like seafood, and for the first time in my life I have access to it, I decided to think “outside the box” for a new dinner idea. Combining pasta and seafood seemed like a nice transition. To keep the cost down, I did end up substituting imitation crabmeat, but of course you may use the real deal, especially if you have connections with a fisherman. I’m working on that.
mommyevolution.com
Easy Lasagna Recipe
If you love sharing pasta on those cool, crisp evenings, Easy Lasagna a la Sockarooni can help you impress guests as a quick, easy recipe elevated by creamy and buttery bechamel sauce. This easy lasagna recipe just takes 10 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook!. For this recipe,...
snapshotsincursive.com
Hawaiian Mac Salad
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Hawaiian Mac Salad! Some things get a reputation for being “island food”. This is one of them. It was created out of economic necessity, just as SPAM® became a household staple. Both survived due to their lack of being perishable in a tropical climate as well as being tasty and affordable. The flavor of this Mac salad is so unique, it continues to remain a constant plate lunch for workers, surfers, schools, and just about anyone. Check out fish markets, food trucks, roadside stands, diners, and grocery store delis. Hawaiian Mac Salad pairs beautifully with fresh fish and a scoop of white rice. Now you can make it yourself without the cost of a plane ticket to the Hawaiian Islands.
msn.com
Caribbean Chicken Stew
I lived with a family from the West Indies for a while and enjoyed watching them cook. I lightened up this Caribbean chicken stew by leaving out the oil and sugar, removing the skin from the chicken and using chicken sausage. It's just as good. —Joanne Iovino, Kings Park, New York.
Food & Wine
Lamb Ragu Bucatini
The ground coriander and Espelette pepper in this ragu add a depth of flavor that typically takes hours to develop. They also add a funky, citrusy flavor that is enhanced by the brightness of the lemon zest topping and the tangy kalamata olives. Every single bite you take is bursting with flavor, making it important to pair bucatini or another sturdy pasta with this sauce. Reserving the pasta water and quickly stirring it into the sauce with the pasta helps the sauce adhere to the noodles.
agupdate.com
Cuban Sandwich
1 oz. ham (sliced thinly) 1 oz. cooked pork roast (sliced thinly, or pulled pork) 1 dill pickle (or bread & butter pickle, sliced) 1 Cuban roll (or submarine rolls) For each sandwich, split roll in half lengthwise; spread roll halves with mustard. Layer sandwich with roast pork, Swiss cheese...
HealthCentral.com
Greek Sweet Potato Nachos With Tzatziki Sauce
Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl toss together sweet potatoes with 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Distribute in a large 12-inch cast iron skillet or baking sheet. The sweet potatoes will be slightly overlapping. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, then return to the oven for another 10 minutes until sweet potatoes are soft to fork.
