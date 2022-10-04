Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
South Carolina commit and Top247 QB Dante Reno shows off development in big win
AVON, Conn. -- It was the biggest game on the schedule in New England this fall, and it allowed South Carolina Top247 quarterback commit Dante Reno to show new parts of his game while leading Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee to a 28-10 win at rival Avon Old Farms on Saturday night.
franchising.com
Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina
October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - S.C. State
South Carolina hosted its fourth game in five outings with an impromptu Thursday night contest at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks improved to 3-2 with a solid 50-10 win over S.C. State before Hurricane Ian clipped the coastline over the week. USC scrambled to move up its game on short notice...
Jordan Butler Announces Decision
Forward Jordan Butler has officially announced his college decision. The talented senior was down to South Carolina, Missouri, and Auburn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky Possibly Turning to Redshirt Freshman QB Kaiya Sheron to Pilot Offense Against South Carolina
Saturday night could be the opportunity of a lifetime for redshirt freshman quarterback Kaiya Sheron. Late Wednesday night, Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reported the news that Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis is questionable to play this weekend against South Carolina: KSR ...
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
UNC Women’s Basketball to reportedly host reigning champs in scrimmage
For the second consecutive season, the UNC women’s basketball program will reportedly take on South Carolina in a “secret scrimmage.”. Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season, the UNC women’s basketball program competed on the road against South Carolina in an exhibition game that was closed to the public.
Stoops Sees Positives in South Carolina Despite Mediocre Start
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has turned his attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Coming off the first loss of the season, the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will now welcome one of the few teams that Stoops has had consistent success against throughout his tenure in Lexington. "We ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Developing: Will Levis Questionable For Saturday
News broke on Thursday evening that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be questionable for Saturday's game against South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
WATCH: Shane Beamer Shares Hilarious Recruiting Story
South Carolina takes on Kentucky this weekend, causing head coach Shane Beamer to reminisce on a funny recruiting moment.
Kentucky 'banged up' heading into matchup vs. South Carolina
Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kentucky is in desperate need of a bye week but wont get one until Oct. 22. That means the Wildcats are "banged up" coming off its 22-19 loss at Ole Miss and heading into Saturday's matchup vs. South Carolina, head coach Mark Stoops said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Despite Ivy League grades; SEC remained in J'Adore Young's heart
For J'Adore Young, the numbers all were in one place. Her heart, however, was somewhere else. With a 4.94 grade-point average, a 6-foot-4 frame, and the No. 55 ranking national ranking by HoopseenW/All Star Girls Report, the senior post player from Greenville (SC) Senior High School was drawing ...
WIS-TV
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
WJCL
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster responds to fake school shooting reports from across state
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. Below: Beaufort High School following report of shots fired. "There's no excuse for that kind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
81ST READINESS DIVISION: New commanding general assumes duties at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Taking charge of the 81st Readiness Division, Robert Harter comes to South Carolina with decades of military experience. “It’s awesome to be here in Columbia, South Carolina,” Harter said. “This is a phenomenal community that’s patriotic and supports the Army.”. Robert...
FOX Carolina
GA woman on her way to birthday party wins a million dollars in Upstate
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Georgia was on her way to a family member’s birthday party when she played the South Carolina Education Lottery in the Upstate and won $1 million. The woman FaceTimed her husband from the B.K. World at 3027 North Main Street in...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
wpde.com
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
Comments / 0