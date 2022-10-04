ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

franchising.com

Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina

October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - S.C. State

South Carolina hosted its fourth game in five outings with an impromptu Thursday night contest at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks improved to 3-2 with a solid 50-10 win over S.C. State before Hurricane Ian clipped the coastline over the week. USC scrambled to move up its game on short notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
wpde.com

Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
COLUMBIA, SC

