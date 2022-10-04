‘Foul odor’ from body in BMW trunk leads to California arrest, Nevada police say

Complaints of a “foul odor” coming from a BMW parked in Las Vegas in August led to an arrest in the death of a missing man, Nevada police reported.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man on Sept. 29 in San Diego County in California as a suspect in the case, Las Vegas police said in a news release.

The investigation began when complaints about the smell prompted the Aug. 19 discovery of a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW in an apartment complex parking lot, McClatchy News reported.

Authorities later identified the dead man as Amir Haggi, who had gone missing in Arizona in June. Haggi had been shot in the head, coroner officials said.

Police did not explain how the investigation led to the arrest in California. They will seek the man’s extradition to Las Vegas, the news release said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detectives at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com . Anonymous tips can be left at 702-385-5555.

