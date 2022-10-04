ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Foul odor’ from body in BMW trunk leads to California arrest, Nevada police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
Complaints of a “foul odor” coming from a BMW parked in Las Vegas in August led to an arrest in the death of a missing man, Nevada police reported.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man on Sept. 29 in San Diego County in California as a suspect in the case, Las Vegas police said in a news release.

The investigation began when complaints about the smell prompted the Aug. 19 discovery of a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW in an apartment complex parking lot, McClatchy News reported.

Authorities later identified the dead man as Amir Haggi, who had gone missing in Arizona in June. Haggi had been shot in the head, coroner officials said.

Police did not explain how the investigation led to the arrest in California. They will seek the man’s extradition to Las Vegas, the news release said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detectives at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com . Anonymous tips can be left at 702-385-5555.

Comments / 40

Lee Gillette
1d ago

I was an automobile dealer in California back in the 80’s and a truck came through where it was noted that someone had died in it and had decomposed for 3 weeks! Nobody would bid on it except a couple of Chinese dealers! After the guy bought it I asked him how he was going to get rid of the smell! He said they throw a bunch of fish in it and let them ripen for a couple of weeks and it smells like the food they eat everyday!

Reply(2)
9
Frank Dorf
2d ago

Wow. If I had enough money for a BMW, I certainly wouldn't put a dead body in the trunk.

Reply
18
Chuckanocharlie
2d ago

I've had 2 BMW's. Use to fart in both of them. The smell could wake the dead!

Reply(3)
16
 

CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

