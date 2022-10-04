ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Vail Nordic Center hosts first race in SSCV’s Vail Nordic Town Series

Over 65 Nordic competitors of varying ages and abilities gathered at the Vail Nordic Center on Jan. 11 for the first of four of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Vail Nordic Town Series. The next family-oriented event for adults and children of all abilities is on Jan. 25 at Maloit Park in Minturn. The 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer races start at 4:30 p.m. with a 5-kilometer option beginning at 5 pm — bring your headlamp! All are Nordic freestyle events. More details can be found at https://www.VailTownSeries.com/.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident

A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County students shine at USA Climbing regional and American Scholastic Climbing League meet

We knew the past weekend would be busy for area middle and high school climbers. Now, it can officially be described as successful, too. Three members of the Eagle Climbing and Fitness team placed in the top-13 at the USA Climbing Region 41 competition in Denver last Saturday to advance to the Division 4 championships on Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City. Division 4 is one of nine divisions across the country. On Sunday, many of those athletes returned to the climbing wall to compete in the middle and high school divisions of the American Scholastic Climbing League regular season meet held at their home gym. The Eagle Valley girls placed second as a team in the high school division, led by Reese Manley’s sixth-place overall finish. It was the first competition for the Devils’ junior after a nearly year-long injury.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼

This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court

The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy