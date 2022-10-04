Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vail Comedy Show returns with back-to-back performances by headliner Steve Gillespie
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and then Thursday at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Steve Gillespie from CONAN and FOX is headlining. Nic Dean from Denver will support. Brett Hiker, who grew up in Eagle, will be a special guest at the Moe’s show. Mark Masters will host.
Vail Nordic Center hosts first race in SSCV’s Vail Nordic Town Series
Over 65 Nordic competitors of varying ages and abilities gathered at the Vail Nordic Center on Jan. 11 for the first of four of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Vail Nordic Town Series. The next family-oriented event for adults and children of all abilities is on Jan. 25 at Maloit Park in Minturn. The 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer races start at 4:30 p.m. with a 5-kilometer option beginning at 5 pm — bring your headlamp! All are Nordic freestyle events. More details can be found at https://www.VailTownSeries.com/.
VIDEO: Another 7 inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain, with more on the way
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers through the snowy trees on Vail Mountain, where another storm is brewing after a recent system brought 7 inches of fresh powder to the mountain.
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
Vail Mountain has now recorded more than 15 feet of snow during the 2022-23 season, with more storms on the way
Vail Mountain reported 7 inches of fresh snow on Monday morning, bringing its total on the season to 183 inches. The fresh dump of snow closed out a busy weekend as Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allowed many skiers to take an extra day off work.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
The Bookworm to host ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’ workshop￼
When: Tuesday Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $40 (includes deck), purchase tickets from Bookworm. More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com. The Bookworm of Edwards is hosting the creators of a new sacred feminine oracle deck Tuesday....
Eagle County students shine at USA Climbing regional and American Scholastic Climbing League meet
We knew the past weekend would be busy for area middle and high school climbers. Now, it can officially be described as successful, too. Three members of the Eagle Climbing and Fitness team placed in the top-13 at the USA Climbing Region 41 competition in Denver last Saturday to advance to the Division 4 championships on Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City. Division 4 is one of nine divisions across the country. On Sunday, many of those athletes returned to the climbing wall to compete in the middle and high school divisions of the American Scholastic Climbing League regular season meet held at their home gym. The Eagle Valley girls placed second as a team in the high school division, led by Reese Manley’s sixth-place overall finish. It was the first competition for the Devils’ junior after a nearly year-long injury.
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail displays depth at the Vail Age Class Open Competition
This past weekend, young Alpine athletes from Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Sunlight gathered at Vail to compete in slalom races at the Vail Age Class Open Competition hosted by the local club. SSCV athletes dominated the competition with numerous podiums and top-10 placements across the two days of competition.
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Bus ridership up, frontage road days down with Vail’s new parking program
The start of ski season this year brought changes to Vail’s parking program. The changes were meant to encourage other types of transit to the town and higher turnover of parking spaces as well as reduce the number of overflow days onto the South Frontage Road. The rollout of...
Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼
This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
Beaver Creek workers gather to dedicate run in honor of Gary Shimanowitz
Sunbeams hit a thin layer of snow atop the freshly groomed trail “Gary’s” Thursday morning at Beaver Creek as Nadia Guerriero, the resort’s COO, addressed a small group of workers who gathered to remember their former colleague. Calling it a glorious day, she told the crowd...
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
State warns of dangerous avalanche conditions following four fatalities: ‘We need to stop this deadly trend’
Colorado is experiencing heightened avalanche risk in the backcountry this month after heavy December and January snowfall, with four avalanche fatalities recorded in the past three weekends and nine people caught in slides since the beginning of the season. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has recorded 973 avalanches in the...
Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court
The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
Vail votes to extend East Vail entitlements to allow settlement negotiations to continue
The Vail Town Council voted to extend the entitlements on Vail Resorts’ East Vail property, allowing the two entities time to reach a settlement through court-ordered mediation. In a swift and unanimous on Tuesday night, the council voted to extend the expiration dates of the approvals of the development...
Dr. David Cook joins Vail Symposium for an evening discussing ‘greatness’
What: Understanding “greatness” with Dr. David Cook. When: Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. Have you ever watched a sporting event and wondered, “how did that person get so...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0