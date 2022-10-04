We knew the past weekend would be busy for area middle and high school climbers. Now, it can officially be described as successful, too. Three members of the Eagle Climbing and Fitness team placed in the top-13 at the USA Climbing Region 41 competition in Denver last Saturday to advance to the Division 4 championships on Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City. Division 4 is one of nine divisions across the country. On Sunday, many of those athletes returned to the climbing wall to compete in the middle and high school divisions of the American Scholastic Climbing League regular season meet held at their home gym. The Eagle Valley girls placed second as a team in the high school division, led by Reese Manley’s sixth-place overall finish. It was the first competition for the Devils’ junior after a nearly year-long injury.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO