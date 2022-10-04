ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims 'Democrats Want Republicans Dead,' Have 'Started The Killings'

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made an outlandish claim on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump ’s political action committee, Save America: Democrats not only want to kill Republicans, but they have already begun doing so.

“We’re all targets now, though, for daring to push back against the regime,” Greene said at the event in Warren, Michigan. “And it doesn’t stop at a weaponized legal system. I’m not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings.”

Like other Trump loyalists and far-right Republicans, Greene echoed the former president’s claim that the “corrupt” FBI wrongly targeted him by searching his Mar-a-Lago property for classified documents in August.

Greene’s speech conflated her baseless belief in that conspiracy theory with another: that two violent incidents in disparate parts of America were entirely motivated by political animus.

This claim that Democrats “already started the killings” was based on two isolated incidents, one of which was non-fatal.

“An 18-year-old boy was run down by a Democrat driver who confessed to killing the teenager ... simply because he was a Republican,” Greene said, as the audience booed. “Even right here in Michigan just last week, an 83-year-old woman was shot in the back for advocating for the unborn.”

The first incident occurred in North Dakota, where a 41-year-old admitted to fatally running down a teenager with his SUV. The man reportedly told a 911 dispatcher that he believed the teen was “part of a Republican extremist group” and that people were “coming to get him,” Fox News reported .

North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind, however, told Fox News there was “no evidence” to support the claim that the teen was a “Republican extremist, nor that this incident involved politics.”

The incident in Michigan, meanwhile, appeared to concern trespassing.

A man shot an 83-year-old anti-abortion canvasser who reportedly got in a screaming match with his wife, according to Fox News . The man told News 8 that he shot the woman by accident after he warned her several times she was trespassing and she refused to leave his property. The woman survived and the incident is under investigation; it’s unclear if the man was a Democrat.

Greene, who was stripped of her House committee assignments over violent rhetoric in 2021, recently came under fire for likening Democrats to wild hogs that should be put down .

On Tuesday, Gen Z political group Voters for Tomorrow said it will file a complaint against Greene with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The group alleges Greene kicked its 18-year-old deputy communications director, Marianna Pecora, during an encounter in September, according to Newsweek .

At the Saturday rally, Greene vowed to fight back against the “enemies within” the country.

“We will take back our country from the communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear,” Greene told the crowd. “We will expose the unelected bureaucrats, the real enemies within, who have abused their power and have declared political warfare on the greatest president this country has ever had.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Ted Moore
1d ago

If this was true, seeing how there are more liberal’s than cons. The numbers say they would all be dead by now if she was correct.

