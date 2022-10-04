ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

MSNBC

‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis joins Andrea Mitchell after Hurricane Ian tore through the state, leaving many vulnerable and desperate as they set foot on a wearying road to recovery. “Help comes within days, predators come within hours,” Patronis says, warning of “rogue contractors” trying to take advantage of the “lack of communication” that many are experiencing after the storm. “They can't talk to somebody they trust to get advice. So these door-to-door predators are like locusts and they will see this opportunity to prey.” Sept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water

A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
ENVIRONMENT
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Upworthy

Firefighter saves young girl during Hurricane Ian: 'She'll have a little piece of my heart forever'

Hurricane Ian has bought devastation, loss of life and heartbreaking stories from people stranded in the East Coast and island regions it affected. However, there have been some heroic stories of people helping out those in need. St. Augustine in Florida was a badly hit region and now, since the storm has passed, firefighters are returning to their families. During Hurricane Ian, the St. Augustine Fire Chief reported 26 rescues and many difficult missions, reports WBNS.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
