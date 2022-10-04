ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
MATCHDAY: Chastened Man United back in Europa League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will learn lessons from Sunday’s humiliating 6-3 loss to Manchester City, with the healing process beginning with a trip to Omonia Nicosia for the third round of matches in Europe's second-tier competition. United flew to Cyprus on Wednesday after Ten Hag held a summit with his players where he encouraged them to speak openly about their failures against City. Ten Hag said he was grateful to City manager Pep Guardiola for bringing his team down to earth after four straight wins in the Premier League had seen spirits rise at United. “It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on,” he said. “But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Man City — so we know we have to step up." In other standout matches, Roma has the chance to move level on points with Group C leader Real Betis when they meet in Italy, while Arsenal can go top of Group A with a win at home to Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.
Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez

Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

