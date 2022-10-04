Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
From Premier League to the Dutch Eredivisie: Must-see games before the World Cup
Chelsea's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday was the first of 13 matches the Blues will end up playing between October 1 and November 12. Most of their biggest English rivals will end up playing 12 matches in that span. Borussia Dortmund will have crammed in a DFB-Pokal match,...
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting which team Graham Potter could pick for Chelsea's vital Champions League clash against AC Milan.
MATCHDAY: Chastened Man United back in Europa League action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will learn lessons from Sunday’s humiliating 6-3 loss to Manchester City, with the healing process beginning with a trip to Omonia Nicosia for the third round of matches in Europe's second-tier competition. United flew to Cyprus on Wednesday after Ten Hag held a summit with his players where he encouraged them to speak openly about their failures against City. Ten Hag said he was grateful to City manager Pep Guardiola for bringing his team down to earth after four straight wins in the Premier League had seen spirits rise at United. “It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on,” he said. “But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Man City — so we know we have to step up." In other standout matches, Roma has the chance to move level on points with Group C leader Real Betis when they meet in Italy, while Arsenal can go top of Group A with a win at home to Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.
Barcelona to miss out on €52.7m if eliminated in Champions League group stage again
Barcelona would lose out on a huge amount of money if knocked out in the Champions League group stages.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Man City defeat; Ronaldo happiness; Casemiro vs McTominay
Erik ten Hag faced the media ahead of Manchester United's Europa League match with Omonia Nicosia.
Barcelona to play two Women's Champions League group games at Camp Nou
Barcelona will play Women's Champions League group games against Bayern Munich & Rosengard at Camp Nou.
Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are out 10 best midfielders of the season so far...
Premier League top scorers 2022/23: Is Erling Haaland set to beat the all-time season record?
With Erling Haaland tearing up the Premier League, here is what he has to do to beat the division's scoring records.
Xabi Alonso: Liverpool & Real Madrid favourite appointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach
Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach.
Why is Everton vs Manchester United kicking off at 7pm on Sunday?
The unusual kick-off time of Everton's clash with Manchester United has drawn complaints from fans
Carlo Ancelotti pledges his future to Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he doesn't plan on leaving Real Madrid any time soon.
New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out for up to 12 months following surgery
The New England Revolution are set to be without midfielder Maciel for up to 12 months following successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday. Maciel underwent the surgery on October 3, performed by Dr George Theodore at Massachusetts General Hospital. His recovery period is expected...
Phil Neville says Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is 'one of the best' he's worked with
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has described striker Gonzalo Higuain as 'one of the best' he's ever worked with in professional soccer. Despite hitting strong form for the Herons, scoring 14 goals in 26 MLS appearances this season, including six in his last six games, Higuain announced his shock retirement on Monday, effective at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Erling Haaland: Every hat trick the striker has scored for Man City
Every hat trick Erling Haaland has scored for Manchester City.
