Phil Collins’ Son Nic Joining Mike and the Mechanics Tour
Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford announced that Phil Collins’ son Nic will play drums on his 2023 Mike + the Mechanics tour dates. Nic, 21, took his father’s place for Genesis’ final reunion tour after health issues left Phil Collins unable to play. Instead, he sang lead vocals from a seat and retired after their last performance in March.
Ringo Starr Once Set the Record Straight About The Beatles Getting High With Bob Dylan
Ringo Starr set the record straight about what happened when The Beatles got high with Bob Dylan.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Song Rights for Over $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis are the latest classic rock acts to cash in on their back catalog. They've garnered more than $300 million from Concord Music Group for the rights to their songs together as Genesis and as solo artists, The Wall Street Journal reports. Music credited to former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel is not part of this sale. Some sort of deal has been in the works for a while. Billboard reported in early January that Tony Smith, manager for both Collins and Genesis, was “discreetly shopping” an income-stream deal to a few buyers. The publication estimated back then that Collins' publishing royalties alone averaged roughly $6.2 million annually.
The Classic Soul Songs Bruce Springsteen Covers on His New Album
At age 73, decades deep into one of rock's most storied careers, Bruce Springsteen doesn't need to experiment. But he made a point of pushing himself — by highlighting his vocals above all else — on his upcoming LP of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive. "I decided...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
George Harrison Said That When Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix Died, Fans Made Them Into ‘Super Incredible People’
George Harrison said that when musicians like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix died, people made them into 'super incredible people.'
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
Mick Jagger’s Response When Asked If ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ Was Supposed to Sound Like The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’
The Beatles' 'Strawberry Fields Forever" and "2000 Light Years from Home" from The Rolling Stones' 'Their Satanic Majesties Request' performed differently on the charts.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Was Asked if Keith Richards Overshadowed Him as a Musician
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger one discussed how Keith Richards played the guitar compared to other musicians like Eric Clapton.
55 Years Ago: Sam and Dave Empower a Generation With ‘Soul Man’
Sam Moore, half of the hit-making Stax duo Sam & Dave, didn't write the lyrics to "Soul Man." He didn't play the signature guitar lick on this Grammy-winning smash single either. And yet, "it identifies what I believe from here," Moore told CBS News in 2019, pointing to his heart.
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Pink Floyd Catalog Sale Reportedly Threatened By Waters’ Comments
The recent explosive comments from Roger Waters have reportedly held up negotiations of Pink Floyd’s catalog sale. Variety reports that the band has been quietly shopping their “recorded-music catalog and other assets for several months, seeking as much as $500 million.” However the former frontman’s comments have led potential buyers to question the value of such a deal.
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ Era Explored With Expansive Box Set
A new David Bowie box set, Divine Symmetry, will celebrate the Hunky Dory era with 48 previously unreleased tracks and demos and new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott. The collection, out Nov. 25 as a four-CD/Blu-ray package and digital equivalent, includes home demos, BBC radio sessions and various...
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Watch Stevie Nicks and Eddie Vedder Play ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’
Stevie Nicks and Eddie Vedder joined forces Friday night to perform Nicks' Tom Petty collaboration "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" during her headlining performance at Vedder's Ohana Festival. You can see video of the performance below. More than 40 years after its release, the story of "Stop Draggin' My Heart...
40 Years Ago: Why Pat Benatar Had to Fight for ‘Shadows of the Night’
“Shadows of the Night” endured a difficult route to becoming a global hit single in 1982 – and Pat Benatar, who made it happen, endured her own challenges along the way. The song was written by D.L. Byron specifically for the 1980 movie Times Square, but producers of the teenage runaway story felt it didn’t have hit potential, and rejected it. Subsequent versions were released in 1981 by German-based singer Helen Shneider and vocalist and actress Rachel Sweet, with modest results.
How Meg Ryan, Miami and 10cc Impacted R.E.M.‘s ‘Star Me Kitten’
In the early ’90s, Meg Ryan wasn’t just preventing Tom Hanks from being Sleepless in Seattle. The movie star also was helping R.E.M. avoid getting a “Parental Advisory” sticker stamped on their new album. At the same time that Ryan was filming the aforementioned romantic comedy...
