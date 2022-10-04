ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Phil Collins’ Son Nic Joining Mike and the Mechanics Tour

Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford announced that Phil Collins’ son Nic will play drums on his 2023 Mike + the Mechanics tour dates. Nic, 21, took his father’s place for Genesis’ final reunion tour after health issues left Phil Collins unable to play. Instead, he sang lead vocals from a seat and retired after their last performance in March.
ROCK MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Song Rights for Over $300 Million

Phil Collins and Genesis are the latest classic rock acts to cash in on their back catalog. They've garnered more than $300 million from Concord Music Group for the rights to their songs together as Genesis and as solo artists, The Wall Street Journal reports. Music credited to former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel is not part of this sale. Some sort of deal has been in the works for a while. Billboard reported in early January that Tony Smith, manager for both Collins and Genesis, was “discreetly shopping” an income-stream deal to a few buyers. The publication estimated back then that Collins' publishing royalties alone averaged roughly $6.2 million annually.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Green
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Bono
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Daniel Lanois
Person
Brian Eno
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ambient Music
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)

In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pink Floyd Catalog Sale Reportedly Threatened By Waters’ Comments

The recent explosive comments from Roger Waters have reportedly held up negotiations of Pink Floyd’s catalog sale. Variety reports that the band has been quietly shopping their “recorded-music catalog and other assets for several months, seeking as much as $500 million.” However the former frontman’s comments have led potential buyers to question the value of such a deal.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′

When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Why Pat Benatar Had to Fight for ‘Shadows of the Night’

“Shadows of the Night” endured a difficult route to becoming a global hit single in 1982 – and Pat Benatar, who made it happen, endured her own challenges along the way. The song was written by D.L. Byron specifically for the 1980 movie Times Square, but producers of the teenage runaway story felt it didn’t have hit potential, and rejected it. Subsequent versions were released in 1981 by German-based singer Helen Shneider and vocalist and actress Rachel Sweet, with modest results.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy