Phil Collins and Genesis are the latest classic rock acts to cash in on their back catalog. They've garnered more than $300 million from Concord Music Group for the rights to their songs together as Genesis and as solo artists, The Wall Street Journal reports. Music credited to former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel is not part of this sale. Some sort of deal has been in the works for a while. Billboard reported in early January that Tony Smith, manager for both Collins and Genesis, was “discreetly shopping” an income-stream deal to a few buyers. The publication estimated back then that Collins' publishing royalties alone averaged roughly $6.2 million annually.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO