Drew Barrymore stops by to share "Drew's News" 06:59

NEW YORK -- Drew Barrymore stopped by CBS2 to catch up with Cindy Hsu and share her segment "Drew's News."

From men in skirts, to boosting your brain with a sweet treat, she discussed some of her favorite headlines.

See their full interview above for all the fun.

Watch "The Drew Barrymore Show" weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CBS2.