4 charged following Watertown drug raid
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four Watertown residents face drug possession charges after the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Watertown home last week. Police say the search at 930 Academy Street on Friday turned up 12 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine,...
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
Woman injured in alleged drunk driving crash
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man was charged with drunk driving after a passenger on his UTV suffered a skull fracture in a crash Wednesday. State police say 38-year-old Adam Whitman lost control of the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sylvan Falls Road in the town of Parishville, causing the UTV to overturn.
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
State Police: Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving
MARTINSBURG- A Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving, authorities say. Brandon M. Ladue, 34, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested on September 23 by the New York State Police (Alexandria Bay). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Troopers say...
Man accused of choking girlfriend during fight
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of strangling his girlfriend and preventing her from calling for help during a domestic incident on Saturday. According to court papers, 32-year-old Quinton Lancto was arguing with Billie-Jo Knapton when he placed his hands around her neck so she couldn’t breathe.
3 Massena residents accused of possessing, selling drugs
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Police Department recently arrested three village residents on felony drug charges. According to the department’s Facebook page, the following people were arrested:. - 52-year-old Gerald Dissottle Sr. - 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr. - 57-year-old Julia Larock. It’s unclear if the arrests are...
Elderly man reported missing in Rome found safe
An elderly man who was reported missing in Rome on Monday was located the following morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The family of 87-year-old Donald Majka had last seen him on Sunday evening and called authorities when they couldn’t locate him on Monday. The sheriff’s...
Couple sentenced for taking money from elderly relative
CONCORD, N.H. — A husband and wife have been sentenced to up to three years in prison after they were convicted of illegally taking nearly $50,000 from the man's elderly father, who suffered from dementia. Prosecutors said that Kile Madsen, 56, and Debora Madsen, 53, of Potsdam, New York,...
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County legislators passed a resolution Tuesday night in protest of the state’s newest gun law. The resolution calls the new law an attack on an “inalienable right to keep and bear arms.”. Dozens of people were at the meeting, many expressing their...
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
‘One Chip Challenge’ causes concern in North Country schools
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new social media challenge has hit the North Country. This is called the “One Chip Challenge,” according to a letter sent out by the Indian River Central School District. The district’s health services department said the challenge involves students trying to eat...
Conservative BBQ in Waddington
116th Assembly candidate Susan Duffy held a rally barbecue fundraiser Saturday at Tiernan’s Pavilion. Bill Tiernan and St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Hank Ford sponsored the event. There was music orchestrated by DJ Denny Barr. Barr also submitted the above photo of Susan Duffy with Lisa Criscitello. Photo submitted by Two Guys and a Camera.
Ogdensburg lawmakers scramble to iron out budget before city manager leaves
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors are getting an early start on next year’s budget as the city stares down a $3.5 million budget gap. Outgoing city manager Stephen Jellie has been pushing to get a head start on the budget. Council members reviewed a tentative 2023 spending plan at a meeting Monday night.
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
Watertown city manager decides not to renew contract amid council tensions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has less than 90 days to find a new city manager after current city manager Ken Mix has decided to not renew his contract. After an executive session that lasted more than an hour Monday night, Watertown city council returned to council chambers and announced that Mix is not renewing his contract.
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With nearly 50 years of broadcasting on his resume, local radio DJ and former WWNY meteorologist Jay Donovan has retired. In the 90s and early 2000s, Donovan forecasted the weather at channel 7, working in front of the green screen, tracking everything from thunderstorms, to beautiful sunny, summer days, to wicked lake effect snowstorms on our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
