colemantoday.com
Bluecats Lose to Tolar, Panthers Lose to Azle Christian, Santa Anna Open
In a battle of two Top 10 Class 2A teams, the Tolar Rattlers defeated the Coleman Bluecats 16-6 at Hufford Field in Coleman. A full article on the game is forthcoming. Around Coleman County, Santa Anna had an open date and Panther Creek lost to Azle Christian, 46-0, Saturday morning.
colemantoday.com
Bluecats Drop Heartbreaker to Rattlers
The Coleman Bluecat Football Team dropped a home, district, contest to the visiting Tolar Rattlers on Friday night by a score of 16-6. In a game where momentum changed as often as the direction of the wind, there is a lot to unpack. The main focus? The fact that we are still in a great spot to achieve history this season.
colemantoday.com
LIVE STREAM VIDEO Available TONIGHT for Bluecats vs Tolar
Click on the link that follows for LIVE VIDEO of the BIG GAME tonight at Hufford Field. The game begins at 7:00pm. IF you cannot live stream the video, please listen to Brock Bouldin on KOXE.com or on the KOXE app! Coleman Bluecats VS Tolar Rattlerson Hudl TV: https://www.team1sports.com/highschool/tx/?S=coleman.
colemantoday.com
Bertha Petunia Tyson, 83
Bertha Petunia Tyson, age 83, passed to the arms of our Jesus on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
colemantoday.com
Three Killed in Wreck 10 Miles East of Ballinger
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, three people died in a car crash which happened Thursday morning,10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. Highway 67. Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed. The preliminary investigation revealed...
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 2 - 2022 Fiesta de la Paloma, October 1, 2022
More of the 2022 Fiesta de la Paloma, including the sound stage provided by Bolton Steel for the music Friday and Saturday. (Coleman Today PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 2)
colemantoday.com
Time for Operation Christmas Child to Start the Annual Collection
Samaritan’s Purse is a multi-faceted Christian ministry. From rendering aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, to those suffering because of war in Ukraine, volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse keep the children in situations like these on their minds and hearts. Once again, it is time for the Operation...
colemantoday.com
EDC Boards to Discuss Sale of Property on Airport Road
The Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation ("CEDC") and the Type B Coleman Community Coalition ("CCC") will meet in joint session on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6:00p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/.
