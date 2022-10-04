ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conneaut, OH

Conneaut man sentenced for murder of 1-year-old

By Jordan Unger
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARWja_0iLTi6Ik00

**Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Gurto pleaded guilty to amended charges.

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) – A Conneaut man was sentenced Monday after a ccepting a plea deal for the murder of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter.

Joshua Gurto will spend eight years in prison for the 2017 death of Sereniti Jazzlynn Sky Sutley.

He pleaded guilty to amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Gurto previously was charged with aggravated murder and rape.

Court officials say the case was amended because evidence showed the child was not sexually molested or raped.

An alert bus driver prompted local school lockdown

The 13-month-old died of blunt trauma to her head and body back.

Gurto’s sentencing will be added to a previous 28-year term he is serving for a separate rape case.

The baby’s mother, Kelsie Blankenship, was also charged with the murder of her daughter. She pleaded guilty to lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter last year. She’s serving a six-year prison sentence.

Comments / 22

Jan Harsøn
2d ago

YOU CANT TELL ME THIS IS THE FIRST TIME HE'S DONE SOMETHING LIKE THIS. Just the FIRST time he's been caught!! Prison COs- Please give him lots of privacy, with a wide air vent above his head and plenty of sheets. Let the trash take himself out.

Reply
9
Anthony Durham
2d ago

Normally, I share the Unbelievable news from Ohio, to my nephew in New York. But this story is not just sick, but equally as TRAGIC - when looking at the sentence he received. Please understand that this system they call " Justice " ⚖️ - Is only for a selected few......It ain't me....And it ain't YOU.Make no mistake about it, This " Repeated " Miscarriage of Justice is the SYSTEM !!!

Reply(1)
10
Angela
2d ago

The sentence should be 60 years for both of them. Let them think about taking that precious baby's life!💔

Reply(1)
5
 

WDTN

