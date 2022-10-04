Conneaut man sentenced for murder of 1-year-old

**Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Gurto pleaded guilty to amended charges.

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) – A Conneaut man was sentenced Monday after a ccepting a plea deal for the murder of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter.

Joshua Gurto will spend eight years in prison for the 2017 death of Sereniti Jazzlynn Sky Sutley.

He pleaded guilty to amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Gurto previously was charged with aggravated murder and rape.

Court officials say the case was amended because evidence showed the child was not sexually molested or raped.

The 13-month-old died of blunt trauma to her head and body back.

Gurto’s sentencing will be added to a previous 28-year term he is serving for a separate rape case.

The baby’s mother, Kelsie Blankenship, was also charged with the murder of her daughter. She pleaded guilty to lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter last year. She’s serving a six-year prison sentence.

