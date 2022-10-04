Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 06)
Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 3:29 Wednesday morning to meet with the victim of an aggravated assault. Reportedly, a 26-year-old Paris man had a verbal altercation in the 500-block of E. Houston with a 68-year-old man. As a result, the older man struck the victim in the leg with a square stick with drywall screws. The incident is under investigation.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 4, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Perez,Jonathan Porcayo – EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FRM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. MTA...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Hopkins County arrested 23-year-old Eduardo Austin Delgado-Torres on five warrants for violating the probation for narcotics convictions. His bonds total $475,000, and he remains in jail. Charles Orin Lee Nash. A court sentenced one of the two men charged in the Love’s Truck Stop armed robbery in Sulphur Springs to...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com
Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash
A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
easttexasradio.com
Two Accused Of Oil Field Theft
On Aug 5, 2022, employees of Arcadia Operating LLC, a petroleum production company, reported an oil field theft to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. It occurred off Farm to Market Highway 71 between the Maple Springs and Sugarhill Communities in Titus County. During the theft, the suspects caused substantial...
easttexasradio.com
Cooper Man Faces Multiple Charges
Bond is $77,000 for a Cooper man arrested by Delta County Deputies on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Officers charged 20-year-old Demetrius Kanta Williams with Burglary of a Habitation, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit Card Information, Theft of Property of over $2,500 and less than $30,000, Burglary of a Vehicle, and numerous misdemeanors. One of the stolen items recovered was an electronic emergency heart device.
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
KLTV
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 6, 2022
MALLORY, LARRY BOYD – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15. CONNOR, JACQUELINE KAY – BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; THEFT OF A FIREARM. MCCARTY, REGGIE LAMONT – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. THOMPSON, JADA JANIQUE – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. GRAY, TEAIZIA MONAE –...
easttexasradio.com
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
easttexasradio.com
Grand Opening For American SpiralWeld Pipe In Paris
American SpiralWeld Pipe Company is holding a grand opening ceremony at 10:00 this morning to commemorate its facility’s successful opening and operation at 2700 J. Eagan Street in Paris. Their facility has been operating for over a year and exceeded its initial expectations. The project estimated 60 employees at the start of operations, with roughly 100 as production went into full swing a couple of years later. They have already met and exceeded those 100 employees and estimate 145 to date.
eparisextra.com
Sandra Staples Christian || Obituary
Family and Friends, of Sandra Staples Christian will Celebrate The Beautiful, Full Life she led, on Sunday, October 9th, at First United Methodist Church, Paris (following regular morning Services and luncheon provided by the members of Sandra’s Sunday School Class) The Family will receive friends of Sandra in the Sanctuary, at 1:30 p.m.
KXII.com
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
easttexasradio.com
Arrest Leads To Big Haul For Paris PD
At 1:57 Thursday afternoon, 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales of Paris turned himself in at the Paris Police Department on a warrant that charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where they witnessed Scales selling narcotics. Officers booked and transferred Scales to the Lamar County Jail.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022, included:. Patrick Williams, 44 years of age, of Irving, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2022, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Winnsboro Municipal Court warrants.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
KXII.com
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Wilson Road, one mile west of Durant at 9:19 p.m. Troopers said 41-year-old Randall K. Herndon was northbound...
eparisextra.com
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones to participate in the TELI Superintendent Academy || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin, Texas has announced that Paul Jones, Superintendent at Paris ISD, is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy sponsored by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute at Education Service Center (ESC) Region 13 in Austin, Texas. The...
