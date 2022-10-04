Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
NSU releases DEI Strategic Plan
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity has developed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Plan. The plan provides a comprehensive outline of the university’s commitment to increase diversity among students faculty, staff, and administration. In addition, the plan will integrate diversity and inclusion throughout the academic curriculum, ensure that diversity and inclusion are reflected in policies, procedures, budgeting, and university operations and lastly foster a more inclusive campus environment.
Natchitoches Times
JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
Natchitoches Times
NSU Opera Theater Ensemble to perform Oct. 14-15
The NSU Opera Theater Ensemble will perform “Im Weissen Rössl” (The White Horse Inn) on Oct. 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Dr. Marcy McKee is the director. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. This operetta...
Natchitoches Times
Lyles Scholarship will benefit business, nursing students
NATCHITOCHES – Laurence Wynder of Natchitoches is the inaugural recipient of the Mary Ann Lyles Memorial Scholarship, created to benefit a student pursuing a career in business administration or nursing at Northwestern State University or Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – Natchitoches campus. Wynder earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies at NSU in 2020 and is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in practical nursing at BPCC.
southernladymagazine.com
Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana
Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 2022 National Night Out – a Great Opportunity to Meet Your Neighbors!
Natchitoches celebrated National Night Out in grand style on Tuesday, October 4. There were celebrations throughout the city. The events were Natchitoches’ version of the Nationwide National Night Out in which citizens are encouraged to get to know one another better in a fun, neighborly atmosphere. The city’s events...
Natchitoches Times
SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON
There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
Natchitoches Times
kalb.com
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
kalb.com
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
lincolnparishjournal.com
City of Ruston traffic alert
City of Ruston Traffic Alert: North Sparta Street between East Mississippi Ave. and East Alabama Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning 8 a.m. today and running through 5 p.m. Friday. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
L'Observateur
Former Medical Assistant at Desoto Regional Health System Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. According...
Natchitoches Times
Juvenile Killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV Crash
On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by a 14-year-old juvenile,...
KTBS
6 arrested in theft of over 100 guns from Sabine Parish home
MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday. And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated. Meanwhile,...
