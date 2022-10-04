ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

NSU releases DEI Strategic Plan

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity has developed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Plan. The plan provides a comprehensive outline of the university’s commitment to increase diversity among students faculty, staff, and administration. In addition, the plan will integrate diversity and inclusion throughout the academic curriculum, ensure that diversity and inclusion are reflected in policies, procedures, budgeting, and university operations and lastly foster a more inclusive campus environment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON

Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU Opera Theater Ensemble to perform Oct. 14-15

The NSU Opera Theater Ensemble will perform “Im Weissen Rössl” (The White Horse Inn) on Oct. 14-15 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Dr. Marcy McKee is the director. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. This operetta...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Lyles Scholarship will benefit business, nursing students

NATCHITOCHES – Laurence Wynder of Natchitoches is the inaugural recipient of the Mary Ann Lyles Memorial Scholarship, created to benefit a student pursuing a career in business administration or nursing at Northwestern State University or Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – Natchitoches campus. Wynder earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies at NSU in 2020 and is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in practical nursing at BPCC.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Natchez, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Education
southernladymagazine.com

Celebrate Christmas in Northeast Louisiana

Experience peak holiday joy this year in Ruston and Monroe–West Monroe. From incredible shopping and fantastic locally owned restaurants to the awe-inspiring Holiday Trail of Lights, everyone will find something to love. Local Dining in Ruston. Whether it’s a table for two or a big family affair, the restaurants...
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The 2022 National Night Out – a Great Opportunity to Meet Your Neighbors!

Natchitoches celebrated National Night Out in grand style on Tuesday, October 4. There were celebrations throughout the city. The events were Natchitoches’ version of the Nationwide National Night Out in which citizens are encouraged to get to know one another better in a fun, neighborly atmosphere. The city’s events...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Nall
Natchitoches Times

SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON

There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Nsu#Localevent#The Homecoming#Hall Of Fame#Parade#Linus College#Homecoming 2022#Fleur De Lis Stage#Hana Sushi Bar#Second St Events
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

City of Ruston traffic alert

City of Ruston Traffic Alert: North Sparta Street between East Mississippi Ave. and East Alabama Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning 8 a.m. today and running through 5 p.m. Friday. The closure is necessary to allow for utility repairs. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this necessary...
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Natchitoches Times

Juvenile Killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV Crash

On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by a 14-year-old juvenile,...
KTBS

6 arrested in theft of over 100 guns from Sabine Parish home

MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday. And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated. Meanwhile,...
SABINE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy