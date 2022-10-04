ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities

Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
Inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Officials report that one of the inmates has died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The death is a result of a fight with another inmate, according to law enforcement. Corrections staff identified the inmate as Joseph Agee III, 29. The investigation continues.
Alabama asks for another execution date for Alan Eugene Miller, who state failed to execute in September

Alabama is asking for another shot at executing Alan Eugene Miller, who didn’t die on his execution date last month because the state ran out of time to execute him. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead at two businesses in Shelby County. But the lethal injection execution was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire.
Baseball Coach Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Facebook Exchange

A former head baseball coach and teacher in Birmingham, Ala., has been sentenced to prison for a sex-related crime against a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern District of Alabama. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 57-year-old Richard Pope to 4.5 years in prison...
Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
One killed, another injured in shooting near Birmingham market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues at this time for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Birmingham on Thursday. Officer Truman Fitzgerald, of the Birmingham Police Department, told news media during a briefing that two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 7500 block of Georgia Road at about 10:30 a.m.
21-year-old Shelby County Man Accused Of Murdering 2 Hoover Women

Two ladies were shot dead in a Hoover apartment, and a 21-year-old male from Alabaster has been charged with their murders. Elijah Daxton The murders of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson are accused of being committed by Keith. The police have determined that Keith knew the victims, but a reason for the attack has not been made public.
