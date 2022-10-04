Read full article on original website
Man convicted of murder, fatally stabbed at Donaldson among 31 to die at the prison in 2022
A 29-year-old inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the inmate as Joseph Agee III. Agee was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of murder in the 2012...
alreporter.com
Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities
Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
wvtm13.com
Inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Officials report that one of the inmates has died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The death is a result of a fight with another inmate, according to law enforcement. Corrections staff identified the inmate as Joseph Agee III, 29. The investigation continues.
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Inmate fatally stabbed at Donaldson is 1 of 2 weekend deaths at the prison
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility died over the weekend, one of whom is the victim of a homicide, authorities say. Timmy Wilson, 66, died Friday night. Denarieya Letrex Smith, 30, died early Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Wilson was serving a life sentence for...
Alabama asks for another execution date for Alan Eugene Miller, who state failed to execute in September
Alabama is asking for another shot at executing Alan Eugene Miller, who didn’t die on his execution date last month because the state ran out of time to execute him. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead at two businesses in Shelby County. But the lethal injection execution was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire.
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
athleticbusiness.com
Baseball Coach Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Facebook Exchange
A former head baseball coach and teacher in Birmingham, Ala., has been sentenced to prison for a sex-related crime against a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern District of Alabama. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 57-year-old Richard Pope to 4.5 years in prison...
rocketcitynow.com
Inmates and family members indicted for alleged role in nationwide phone scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted eight individuals last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam that targeted retailers throughout the country. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used those fraudulently obtained gift cards to purchase merchandise and make other expenditures.
wbrc.com
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She was taken from the Tom Brown Housing Authority Village back in 2019. One of the accused, Patrick Stallworth, is in court on two federal kidnapping charges. On day three...
Police say fatal shooting by Alabama tow truck driver was justifiable
Birmingham police say a fatal shooting of a man by a tow truck driver has been ruled justifiable homicide. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Peterson reportedly got into...
Woman convicted in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim in Facebook videos
A 23-year-old Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2021 death of an innocent motorist who was killed during a street racing crash. A Jefferson County jury found Carmesia Flannigan guilty of reckless manslaughter. Killed in the March 21, 2021, incident was 52-year-old Brandy Ballard. Flannigan took the stand in...
Alabama teacher sentenced to 4 years for sending obscene material to child
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An Alabama teacher has been sentenced to serve more than four years in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. Last week, Richard Pope, age 57, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison, the FBI said in a news release. “This sentence sends a strong message that those who abuse […]
Alabama inmate serving life sentence killed in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.
Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
Tuscaloosa Man Arrested for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Tire After Breakup
A Tuscaloosa man faces felony charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend's car tire following a breakup Monday evening. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to a residence in Hay Court Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 7:15 p.m. where police found 31-year-old Ronald Bernard Williams, Jr. at the scene.
wvtm13.com
One killed, another injured in shooting near Birmingham market
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues at this time for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Birmingham on Thursday. Officer Truman Fitzgerald, of the Birmingham Police Department, told news media during a briefing that two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 7500 block of Georgia Road at about 10:30 a.m.
1 dead, 5 in custody after shooting at Center Point area apartment complex
An afternoon shooting in the Center Point area left one person dead and five people in custody. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. Thursday to Charter East Apartments, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot at least once....
californiaexaminer.net
21-year-old Shelby County Man Accused Of Murdering 2 Hoover Women
Two ladies were shot dead in a Hoover apartment, and a 21-year-old male from Alabaster has been charged with their murders. Elijah Daxton The murders of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson are accused of being committed by Keith. The police have determined that Keith knew the victims, but a reason for the attack has not been made public.
wbrc.com
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun. The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not...
