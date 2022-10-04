Read full article on original website
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
Microsoft Exchange under 0-day attack, hundreds of thousands of servers at risk
In a nutshell: A couple of new security vulnerabilities are threatening more than 200,000 Exchange servers worldwide. The culprits, likely Chinese-based, are trying to spread a remotely-controlled encrypted backdoor. Microsoft Exchange is again experiencing a security risk involving hundreds of thousands of servers worldwide. Unknown bad actors are exploiting two...
TechRadar
Remote services are becoming an attractive target for ransomware
Stolen credentials are no longer the number one initial access vector for ransomware (opens in new tab) operators looking to infect a target network and its endpoints (opens in new tab) - instead, they’ve become more interested in exploiting vulnerabilities found in internet-facing systems. A report from Secureworks claims...
TechRadar
Managing cloud cyber security
As cloud (opens in new tab) computing continues to reshape the business world, the need to ensure the security of this complex new environment is more important than ever. This comes with its own significant challenges. Increased cloud adoption is bringing increased exposure to cyber threats, leaving businesses vulnerable to ever-evolving forms of attack.
TechRadar
These are officially the worst malware strains of the year
Cybersecurity experts from OpenText Security Solutions have determined what they feel are the worst malware (opens in new tab) threats of the year 2022 so far. Its "Nastiest Malware of 2022" report saw the Emotet kept the devious crown, followed by the ever-evolving LockBit. What’s more, the company says there’s...
TechRadar
What is the future of ransomware attacks and how could security companies respond?
In the last ten years or so ransomware has evolved dramatically from its early and really quite primitive origins. It’s certainly become much more potent too, with today’s cybercriminals capable of launching ransomware (opens in new tab) attacks on businesses, organizations, and even governments, causing untold damage. We’ve all seen example stories in the news, such as the infiltration of healthcare systems or the sabotage of corporate infrastructure, causing chaos as a result.
TechRadar
What are the different types of ransomware?
Falling victim to ransomware is, rather depressingly, a very common occurrence in a world that revolves around the internet. This form of malicious software is frequently used by cybercriminals and is an effective means to infect computers and networks. Ransomware (opens in new tab) can cause all sorts of problems, ranging from blocking access to individual machines and wider networks, through to encrypting data.
TechRadar
Your boss isn't really emailing you - it's a scam
A new and particularly sneaky business email compromise (BEC) campaign has been spotted that sees victims forwarded an email chain, seemingly coming from their boss, instructing them to send on funds. Cybersecurity researchers from Abnormal Security explained how the victim usually works in their organization’s finance department, or is otherwise...
TechRadar
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
TechRadar
Crypto scammers are fighting amongst themselves over stolen funds
Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a hacker compromising cryptocurrency scam sites and diverting already stolen (opens in new tab) funds to his own wallets, and have already raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars this way. According to Trend Micro, a threat actor called “Water Labbu” found and breached 45 scam...
makeuseof.com
New "RatMilad" Android Malware Can Steal Data and Spy on Victims
A new strain of Android malware, known as "RatMilad", is being used in the Middle East to steal data and spy on victims via malicious apps. New Android Malware Is Being Used in the Middle East. "RatMilad", a new type of Android malware, is now being used within the Middle...
TechRadar
Atlassian is being actively exploited to compromise corporate networks
Two widely-used Atlassian Bitbucket tools - Server and Data Center, carry a high severity flaw that allows remote attackers with read permissions to a public or private Bitbucket repository to execute arbitrary code, experts have warned. The flaw is being actively used in the wild, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge update promises to fend off dangerous web-based attacks
The latest update to Microsoft Edge is set to deliver some important security feature updates. First up, the web browser has had a boost to its web defence that Microsoft says makes it “more reliable”. The update uses a rewritten ‘Microsoft Defender SmartScreen’ library, which was first introduced in Edge 103. This feature is exclusive to users running Edge on a Windows machine.
Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024
In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
