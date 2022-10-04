Read full article on original website
Biden calls out 'socialist Republicans' who voted against infrastructure bill
President Biden called out Republican members of Congress who voted against his administration's infrastructure agenda and criticized it as "socialism" but later asked for projects or funding for their states or districts.Oct. 7, 2022.
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Senator Gary Peters, Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, about the abortion scandal dogging Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and why Peters says voters in Georgia and other key states need to be active and engaged in the November elections.Oct. 7, 2022.
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Herschel Walker was caught in another lie — why the GOP reaction this time is eyeopening
Ever since Herschel Walker announced his candidacy for the Senate last year, his campaign has been a fascinating sociological experiment in what happens when a politician's stated policy positions are constantly contradicted by his actions. This week, we found out that Walker, who has labeled abortion “murder” and called for...
Why the GOP response to Biden’s marijuana pardons was so amazing
Arguably the most sweeping presidential pardon in modern American history came 45 years ago when Jimmy Carter, on literally his first full day in the White House, pardoned thousands of Americans who resisted and evaded the draft for the war in Vietnam. Yesterday, however, we saw the second most sweeping...
Arizona candidate wants to ban mail-in voting. He uses it a lot.
Mark Finchem is a craven liar. Finchem is the Donald Trump-endorsed extremist and Colonel Sanders look-alike vying to become Arizona’s secretary of state and take control of the state’s elections. And he’s an enemy of democracy. He’s a member of the Oath Keepers extremist militia; he appeared outside...
Deputy Treasury Secy. Adeyemo: President Biden 'is committed to bringing prices down.'
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the new jobs report and the price of gasoline are affecting inflation. Oct. 7, 2022.
Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them.
The Supreme Court will hear a case called Moore v. Harper this term. The case began with a GOP-drawn map that the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled to be unconstitutional back in February. The gerrymandered map in question would have awarded republicans 10 out of 14 electors in an evenly divided popular vote. The little-known theory the case centers around is called the Independent State Legislature Theory. If the court rules in favor, it would give state legislators near-complete power over federal election administration. It could allow states to override hundreds of election rules that we currently rely on for fair and free elections. Like voter registration processes, mail voting, and even the right to a secret ballot. It could allow states to refuse to certify results of presidential elections and handpick their own state electors. Says Dahlia Lithwick, “it’s so arcane, that it’s entirely possible to blink and miss it.”Oct. 9, 2022.
Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal
Former President Trump is asking the Supreme Court for access to the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing he and the special master need to review them. “I don’t see any possible ground” for Trump to win, says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why the Justice Department’s appeal has a better shot.Oct. 9, 2022.
Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.
The Republican party is so diluted with election deniers that even Liz Cheney, a lifelong conservative, is urging voters to reject Republicans on the ballot in Arizona. Until recently, Liz Cheney was a Republican’s Republican. She’s no “RINO”. Cheney is a Republican in name - her name is a conservative institution. And she has the voting record, pedigree and values to show for it. It appears Cheney has chosen democracy over party loyalty, because the party she called her own for so many years is no longer loyal to the constitution, but blindly loyal to a former leader who plays by his own set of rules.Oct. 8, 2022.
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’
Moments after finishing his first Senate campaign debate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Johnson now walking back previous comments supporting a nationwide abortion ban and Johnson’s plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.Oct. 8, 2022.
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report
The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana
President Biden pardons thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession, fulfilling his campaign promise. But Republicans are calling it a “distraction.” Symone Sanders-Townsend and Carlos Curbelo weigh in.Oct. 7, 2022.
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man
The Herschel Walker abortion allegations show that the GOP has contempt for women, not abortion, Joy Reid says. “Perhaps the crime isn't so much the abortion, but not being a man,” she adds.Oct. 7, 2022.
Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports
The Washington Post reports some Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden see a chargeable case against him on tax crimes and a gun purchase, while Biden's lawyer says the leaks themselves would be "a federal felony" by any agents revealing information about the case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news and discusses the facts and law with former SDNY chief David Kelley.Oct. 6, 2022.
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’
The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
