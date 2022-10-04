Read full article on original website
Roth, Sheilagh
Sheilagh Roth (nee Goldstone), beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack Roth, died Oct. 4, 2022. Phenomenal mother of Bradford Gaylord and Heather (Scott) Goldberg. Cherished and adored grandmother of Arielle, Cole, Hunter and Ilon. Loving sister of Norma Falk, Enid Grizzard and Mavis Klein. Services will be held at...
Parker Jocelyn Wirick
Parker Jocelyn Wirick will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday morning, Oct. 8, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Parker is the daughter of Channa and Justin Wirick of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Benjamin and Noah Wirick. She is the granddaughter of Cindy and Sam Borensztein, and Bonnie Wirick, and the great-granddaughter of Iona and Richard Dettelbach. Parker attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys reading, baking, building Legos and basketball.
Julia Klein
Julia Klein will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Julia is the daughter of Debbie and Russ Klein of Solon, and the sister of Ellie and Jordan. She is the granddaughter of Nancy and Keith Libman, Jeff Klein, and Irene Klein, of blessed memory. Julia attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys running, swimming, singing and going to Camp Wise.
Scarlett Maia Adler
Scarlett Maia Adler will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Scarlett is the daughter of Eric and Andrea Adler of Beachwood and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Sheldon and Jan Pratt of Pepper Pike, and Ken and Fern Adler of Chagrin Falls. Scarlett attends Beachwood Middle School. She participates in swim team, and is currently a member of NCAT and formerly of the Shaker Sharks.
Green, Elaine
Elaine Harris Green, daughter of the late Samuel A. and Jennie S. Harris, and sister of the late Judith Harris Simon, died Sept. 18, 2022, only 10 days shy of her 88th birthday. Elaine graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and taught school in the same school district. After graduation...
Beachwood Fun Run Oct. 9
The Beachwood PTO Fun Run will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the high school, 25100 Fairmount Blvd. The run will include vibrant colors and clouds for participants to make their way through and will be followed by family-friendly entertainment, according to a news release. For...
Mandel Foundation makes $30M gift to Cleveland Clinic
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation made its largest gift to Cleveland Clinic to the tune of $30 million, establishing the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair and the Morton L. Mandel Innovation Fund. As the gift endows the position of the clinic’s CEO, current CEO and President Dr. Tom...
Meet the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers
The High Holy Days provide us with the opportunity to reflect. We consider how we act, the behaviors we have toward others in our community and we reflect on how to improve ourselves and our communities. For some, it’s a reset or reaffirmation of our spiritual goals and commitments. In this time of reflection, we at the Cleveland Jewish News traditionally, for 8 years now, seek to highlight individuals who have done so much to better our community and the world during the prior year. They are making their voices heard in creating a better community for each of us. A better place to live, work, pray and a better place to play. That makes a difference for all of us. They are the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.
Kol Israel Foundation holds 61st memorial commemoration
Under sunny skies and cool temperatures, the Cleveland Jewish community remembered Holocaust victims and honored survivors at the annual Kol Israel Foundation Fall Memorial event Oct. 2 at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights. The event, hosted by Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, was the 61st...
Target in Woodmere set to open Nov. 6
The target date for Target to open its new store in the Village Plaza shopping center in Woodmere is Nov. 6. “On November 6, 2022, Target will celebrate the official grand opening of the new Woodmere Village Square store, located at 27249 Chagrin Blvd. At approximately 33,000 sq. ft., the store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” according to a news release.
Oicherman named Cleveland Foundation program director for arts
The Cleveland Foundation hired Boris Oicherman as its new program director for arts and culture, effective Sept. 19. Oicherman moved to Cleveland for the role, coming from the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis, where he served as the inaugural Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. He lives in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood with his wife, Katya, who is also a curator, artist and researcher of textiles, and their son, Michael. New to the community, the family is still searching for a congregation to call their spiritual home.
United Way transitions from Napoli to Sobol Jordan
United Way of Greater Cleveland held its Annual Community Luncheon back in-person for the first time in over three years as Augie Napoli reflected on his last year as president and CEO and welcomed his successor, Sharon Sobol Jordan. Sobol Jordan is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Ronayne, Weingart running for Cuyahoga County Executive
Candidates for Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart, engaged in a debate hosted by The City Club of Cleveland Sept. 20 in the grand ballroom of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. The office of county executive was created 12 years ago by voters, and it has been eight years...
Cleveland Bagel Cafe opens in Kent
Cleveland Bagel Cafe opened its newest location at 436 E. Main St. in Kent on Sept. 6. Owned by Mike Beder, the bagel shop fills the space left behind by a former Starbucks. The cafe serves Cleveland Bagel Co. products, with the menu including seven bagels to choose from to top with seven different schmears. Customers can also order pre-built sandwiches or create their own.
Cleveland Independents announce 2022 restaurant week
Cleveland Independents’ Restaurant Week will return for its 15th year from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12. Similar to past years, the restaurant week format will be three-course, prix fixe meals for $36. Based on the range of offerings, prices may deviate up or down from the marketed price. Over...
University Heights holds Fall Fest
The University Heights Fall Fest returned to Walter Stinson Community Park for a third year on Oct. 2. The free event featured music, games, crafts, boutique vendors, inflatables and food from dozens of Northeast Ohio and local vendors. Cooper, the University Heights mascot, entertained and took photos with attendees. Pets...
Students, parents, guardians can benefit from open houses
Open houses can be a good way for prospective students and their parents or guardians to get a feel for schools they are interested in. These events allow children and adults to speak with faculties and explore campuses, and can be major contributors to their decision to enroll at a given school.
Families should prepare prior to attending open house, too
Looking into a school prior to attending an open house may be a good idea for students and their families to organize the information they’d like to find out when they arrive. Having these inquiries prepared, or even written down, will ensure that they don’t forget anything at these often busy events.
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
