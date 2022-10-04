ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley Halloween happenings, 2022

Wellesley’s many Halloween-time traditions are gearing up, so be sure not to miss a single opportunity to dress up in costume for visits to pumpkin patches, a fun fair, the annual stroll, and more. Here’s our roundup of Wellesley Halloween Happenings, which we’ll be updating as activities get our...
Fall/winter commuter rail schedule: A few more trains to stop in Wellesley

Citing a rise in commuter rail ridership, the MBTA and partner Keolis have announced a fall/winter schedule that includes more Worcester-Boston trains that will stop at Wellesley’s three stations. The changes take effect Oct. 17 (schedule embedded below). Indeed, during one of my rare appearances at work in Boston...
In remembrance: Jean Ellen Smith

Jean Ellen Smith of Acton, MA, formerly of South Dartmouth, MA, died on October 2, 2022. Jean was a three-time cancer survivor who fought her final battle with pancreatic cancer until her last breath. She leaves behind her two children, Jake Pilecki and Julia Pilecki, along with her husband Jack Pilecki. She also leaves her older brother Stephen Smith.
