ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees active COVID cases top 1,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are just above 1,000 statewide in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Wednesday. The DHHR reported 1,002 active cases, the first time the number has been at that level since around the first week of May. Another 367 new cases of the virus have been received in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

National Park Service is investing $2.4M in West Virginia parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $2 million has been announced for five recreation restoration projects in West Virginia, including three in north central West Virginia. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million into West Virginia’s state […]
TRAVEL
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — A man in his mid 20s was among the 10 additional residents who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department also reported Monday hospitalizations have dropped below 200. The department’s Monday morning pandemic...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
HOBBIES
wvpublic.org

SNAP Work Requirement Could Stress Food Charities

Impending changes to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will put a work requirement in place for some West Virginia residents who rely on the program to buy groceries. About 168,000 low-income households in West Virginia use SNAP, and the state is fourth in the nation for residents...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Clinic#General Health#Medical Services#Dominion Post
WBOY 12 News

Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
TRAVEL
WDTV

Child nutrition, obesity in West Virginia is a growing concern

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Childhood nutrition and obesity continues to be an issue in West Virginia. According to State of Childhood Obesity, West Virginia is one of the most obese states in the nation. Mary-Ann Philips, a pediatrician with WVU Medicine, says she has seen obesity affecting youth more and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EDUCATION
WDTV

EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

PARKERSBURG — Another 10 deaths from COVID-19, including a 57-year-old man from Wood County, have been confirmed in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. In addition to the Wood County resident, the state has confirmed the deaths of a 42-year-old man from Taylor...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in West Virginia

West Virginia is a scenic state in all seasons – where country roads, densely-forested wilderness areas, and charming small towns offer the perfect blend of sublime scenery and centuries-old Appalachian history. It’s truly one of the most underrated states in the US, embodying the “Almost Heaven” John Denver described in his American classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy