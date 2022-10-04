Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia sees active COVID cases top 1,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are just above 1,000 statewide in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Wednesday. The DHHR reported 1,002 active cases, the first time the number has been at that level since around the first week of May. Another 367 new cases of the virus have been received in the 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state said.
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
WVU Evolving Energy Conference looks at a transition that involves fossil energy in the move to carbon-free future
MORGANTOWN — “Beyond Coal” and “Beyond Gas” have been catchphrases signifying the generally adversarial nature of the clean energy transition in West Virginia. But “Beyond. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
National Park Service is investing $2.4M in West Virginia parks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $2 million has been announced for five recreation restoration projects in West Virginia, including three in north central West Virginia. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million into West Virginia’s state […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — A man in his mid 20s was among the 10 additional residents who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department also reported Monday hospitalizations have dropped below 200. The department’s Monday morning pandemic...
WVNT-TV
2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
wvpublic.org
SNAP Work Requirement Could Stress Food Charities
Impending changes to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will put a work requirement in place for some West Virginia residents who rely on the program to buy groceries. About 168,000 low-income households in West Virginia use SNAP, and the state is fourth in the nation for residents...
Have you tried West Virginia’s 3 official road trips?
West Virginia's Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.
Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful! Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series. She […]
Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
WDTV
Child nutrition, obesity in West Virginia is a growing concern
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Childhood nutrition and obesity continues to be an issue in West Virginia. According to State of Childhood Obesity, West Virginia is one of the most obese states in the nation. Mary-Ann Philips, a pediatrician with WVU Medicine, says she has seen obesity affecting youth more and...
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
WDTV
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces James Stout as Inspector General
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) selects James Stout as Inspector General. Stout began his career with the State Police in January 1994, serving several roles within the department. He expanded his leadership and managerial skills by operating as Field Training Officer thirteen times.
Parts of West Virginia could see first frost of the season this weekend
Weather will be colder than usual in West Virginia this weekend which could bring the season's first frost in some areas.
Inflation Reduction Act is threat to food system, West Virginia Department of Agriculture says
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture believes the Inflation Reduction Act is a threat to food resiliency.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
PARKERSBURG — Another 10 deaths from COVID-19, including a 57-year-old man from Wood County, have been confirmed in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. In addition to the Wood County resident, the state has confirmed the deaths of a 42-year-old man from Taylor...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to Do in West Virginia
West Virginia is a scenic state in all seasons – where country roads, densely-forested wilderness areas, and charming small towns offer the perfect blend of sublime scenery and centuries-old Appalachian history. It’s truly one of the most underrated states in the US, embodying the “Almost Heaven” John Denver described in his American classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
