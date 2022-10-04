Chicken, cookie places coming to join food ranks in Harbison; Starbucks gets a Vista site

Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'
Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Granby Grill introduces BYOB option, Columbia Craft opens rooftop bar
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Downtown's Smoked restaurants unveils fall menu: Just in time for the cooler weather, Smoked, a combination oyster bar, restaurant and microbrewery on Main Street, has released its fall menu. New items include selections like a Cherry-Bourbon Smoked Duck — featuring duck from a local Leesville farm, smoked in a cherry-bourbon glaze and served alongside seasonal vegetables — and a Smoked Pumpkin Seed Salad on the lighter end.
The Post and Courier
Lil House of Pizza owners persevere through house fire, plot growth for food truck
From the time Tom and Jen Sedio met, it's always been about the pizza. The couple, who have now been married for nearly 20 years, met working at a Massachusetts pizza shop in October 1997. Tom worked in the kitchen and Jen waited tables. And for years after moving to...
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 9-15
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 9-15. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 817 River Bluff Road – $950,000. North Augusta 29841.
Here's what new businesses are coming to Columbia's Devine Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Devine Street Commercial District has seen a lot of change over the years. From their clothing store Brittons, located on Devine, Perry Lancaster and his wife Stacy Levinson have watched the area evolve. "We moved to Devine street 26 years ago," Lancaster said. "The trolley...
coladaily.com
New electric bike store aims to make riding on the river more convenient
Experiencing the West Columbia Riverwalk just got easier with the addition of an electric bike store less than a quarter mile from the river. Pedego Soda City recently opened and brings a new style of riding around the city. Coker Day is the owner of Pedego Electric Bikes and first...
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
coladaily.com
Restaurant Week, the tastiest time of the year begins Thursday
Restaurants across the Midlands are gearing up to greet and serve hundreds of new and current food lovers for an 11-day culinary celebration as Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6, through Oct. 16. Restaurant Week is the tastiest time of the year and an excellent opportunity for participants to...
thenewirmonews.com
State Fair Tickets are Now available
Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In South Carolina
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Wee-Peats Consignment is setting up shop for third time in Aiken
For the 15th year in Augusta and the third time in Aiken, owner Amber Lacy and her consigners are putting on the Wee-Peats Consignment Sale. The Wee-Peats Consignment Sale will take place in Aiken in the old Hallmark building, 2569 Whiskey Road, Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 12-15. On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Thursday, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
2 escape Saturday morning fire uninjured
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been forced out of their home by a Saturday morning fire. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland County Fire Department said the blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of Token Street which is off of Farrow Road in the Greenview community. Third-shift crews found the home burning heavily on the front as they arrived and immediately got to work.
The Post and Courier
Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life
COLUMBIA — A house that has had an outsize role in several periods of Columbia's history almost is ready for a new one: as apartments and a café. The W.B. Smith Whaley House, downtown at the corner of Gervais and Pickens, has undergone major renovation after sitting vacant for more than a decade.
coladaily.com
UofSC homecoming adds new celebration with Paint the Town Garnet & Black
The University of South Carolina is inviting Gamecocks of past, present and future to experience a new addition to the homecoming celebrations this year. Paint the Town Garnet & Black joins the list of homecoming activities, consisting of a block party and pep rally. Festivities for the new homecoming event...
