‘Please let them go safely’: Search for family of 4 kidnapped continues in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Relatives of the family of four kidnapped in Merced County on Monday pleaded with the kidnapper to let them go. The kidnapped family includes an eight-month-old baby.

A wife and cousin spoke out less than 24 hours after their relatives were kidnapped from their family-owned business “Unison Trucking” in Merced.

Images of the family provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please think of us, I’m begging in front of people who took my family from me please let them go safely,” said Jaspreet Kaur, whose husband is missing.

“My husband my brother in law my sister in law and my niece are missing and my niece she’s just an eight-month-old kid and she doesn’t have any food with them”

She says her husband 39-year-old Amandeep Singh was going to work this morning around 8:00 a.m. that it wasn’t until 11:00 a.m. when they got a call from the business saying no one was at the front desk.

“I tried to call him so many times around 11:45 a.m. but his phone is going directly to the voicemail,” added Kaur.

Merced County deputies say 27-year-old Jasleen, her husband 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and their baby was reportedly taken by a man caught on surveillance video.

“Think about that little girl she’s just eight months old,” she added.

Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke says “we have a low life out there that kidnapped an eight-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle. So far we have no idea why the kidnapping we have no motivation behind it.”

The four of them were taken against their will, and the sheriff’s office is using all its resources to track them down.

“We’ve got detectives out canvassing, we have aircraft looking for evidence people are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this,” said the sheriff.

The family pleaded with the suspect to let them go. “We just want to tell him please bring our family safe to us. We don’t care what’s going on or what happened but please let those people go and have them come to us safely,” said Jaspreet.

Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced Sherriff’s office.

Authorities say the suspect is armed and dangerous. If you see this man, do not approach him but contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

