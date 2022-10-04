ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

‘Please let them go safely’: Search for family of 4 kidnapped continues in Merced County

By Jennifer Ortega, John Houghton
 2 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Relatives of the family of four kidnapped in Merced County on Monday pleaded with the kidnapper to let them go. The kidnapped family includes an eight-month-old baby.

A wife and cousin spoke out less than 24 hours after their relatives were kidnapped from their family-owned business “Unison Trucking” in Merced.

Images of the family provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please think of us, I’m begging in front of people who took my family from me please let them go safely,” said Jaspreet Kaur, whose husband is missing.

“My husband my brother in law my sister in law and my niece are missing and my niece she’s just an eight-month-old kid and she doesn’t have any food with them”

RELATED: 4 family members kidnapped from Merced business, deputies say

She says her husband 39-year-old Amandeep Singh was going to work this morning around 8:00 a.m. that it wasn’t until 11:00 a.m. when they got a call from the business saying no one was at the front desk.

“I tried to call him so many times around 11:45 a.m. but his phone is going directly to the voicemail,” added Kaur.

Merced County deputies say 27-year-old Jasleen, her husband 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and their baby was reportedly taken by a man caught on surveillance video.

“Think about that little girl she’s just eight months old,” she added.

Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke says “we have a low life out there that kidnapped an eight-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle. So far we have no idea why the kidnapping we have no motivation behind it.”

The four of them were taken against their will, and the sheriff’s office is using all its resources to track them down.

“We’ve got detectives out canvassing, we have aircraft looking for evidence people are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this,” said the sheriff.

The family pleaded with the suspect to let them go. “We just want to tell him please bring our family safe to us. We don’t care what’s going on or what happened but please let those people go and have them come to us safely,” said Jaspreet.

Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced Sherriff’s office.

Authorities say the suspect is armed and dangerous. If you see this man, do not approach him but contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

KRON4 News

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family – before he took them away, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

RAW: Merced family kidnapped from business

Surveillance video taken at a vehicle storage business in Merced shows a man in a hoodie and a medical mask walking two brothers out of a portable and then going back inside to get the mother and the baby. The family was found dead two days later.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County found dead￼

Update — Wednesday, Oct. 5: 8:21 p.m. The missing Merced family has been confirmed deceased by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke. According to the Sheriff, the bodies were found in an orchard off Indiana Road and Hutchins Road.  Original Story MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
truecrimedaily

8-month-old girl, her parents, and uncle reportedly kidnapped in Northern California

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials are searching for a man they believe kidnapped an infant, her parents, and her uncle from a local business. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced the four victims were reportedly "taken against their will" from a business on the 800 block of South Highway 59. The kidnapped individuals reportedly include 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Crash on Southbound SR-99 and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto

On October 4, 2022, a big rig crash occurred on southbound SR-99 in the Modesto area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place shortly before 7:50 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 near the North Briggsmore Avenue onramp, officials said. Details on the Big Rig Crash on...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto.   According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

