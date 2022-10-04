ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

secretatlanta.co

Mayor Dickens Announces Plans For $750M ‘Move Atlanta Forward’ Program

Mayor Andre Dickens just presented his strategic delivery plan to ‘Move Atlanta Forward’, in an ambitious initiative set to improve the several infrastructures for city living here in the ATL. The administration is pushing ahead to deliver the $750 million project that voters approved last May. Projects under...
newnanceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
wabe.org

Fulton County trial for Atlanta spa shootings delayed

The Fulton County death penalty trial for the man accused of killing four Asian women in two spas on Piedmont Road will now occur in January 2023. Robert Aaron Long faces 19 felony charges in Fulton County for the deaths of four Asian women killed in March 2021. The charges include felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic terrorism.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Last households at Forest Cove Apartments move out as city works to restore complex

ATLANTA — The last of the 200 households at the Forest Cove Apartments in Southeast Atlanta have officially moved out. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens initiated the move earlier this spring after Atlanta’s code enforcement unit conducted an investigation that found 150 violations of city code at the apartments. Officers found broken windows, open units, vacant units that were improperly boarded, damaged siding, abandoned, inoperable vehicles, severe overgrowth, burned buildings and areas of accumulated debris and trash.
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
The Albany Herald

Georgia Department of Transportation plans long-term Interstate 285 lane reductions

ATLANTA — To further advance the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project to final completion, the contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one Interstate 285 eastbound lane as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, State Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The closure of one lane in the westbound direction will follow approximately two weeks later.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council passes ordinance to halt dissolution of NPU-R, redraw boundaries

A move by the City of Atlanta’s Department of City Planning to dissolve a neighborhood planning unit (NPU) and redraw the boundaries of others in Southwest Atlanta prompted action on Monday by the City Council. The DCP’s proposal would reduce the number of Southwest Atlanta NPUs from four to three, redraw boundary lines, reassign neighborhoods […] The post Atlanta City Council passes ordinance to halt dissolution of NPU-R, redraw boundaries appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property.  The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com

Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
