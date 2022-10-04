Read full article on original website
Mayor Dickens Announces Plans For $750M ‘Move Atlanta Forward’ Program
Mayor Andre Dickens just presented his strategic delivery plan to ‘Move Atlanta Forward’, in an ambitious initiative set to improve the several infrastructures for city living here in the ATL. The administration is pushing ahead to deliver the $750 million project that voters approved last May. Projects under...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Gov. Kemp talks the gas tax extension, Atlanta Medical Center, his vision for Georgia, and more
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined Scott Slade on Atlanta’s Morning News Wednesday to discuss the Georgia gas tax extension and what that means for tax payers, the closure of the Atlanta Medical Center, and his vision for Georgia. >>LISTEN ON-DEMAND:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Fulton County trial for Atlanta spa shootings delayed
The Fulton County death penalty trial for the man accused of killing four Asian women in two spas on Piedmont Road will now occur in January 2023. Robert Aaron Long faces 19 felony charges in Fulton County for the deaths of four Asian women killed in March 2021. The charges include felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic terrorism.
New development to change the face of metro mall, add hundreds of jobs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Big changes are coming for a metro mall. Developers recently announced several new businesses planned for The Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb County. Developer Stonecrest Resorts is in the middle of a multi-phase plan to transform the closed Sears store at the mall. The first...
Last households at Forest Cove Apartments move out as city works to restore complex
ATLANTA — The last of the 200 households at the Forest Cove Apartments in Southeast Atlanta have officially moved out. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens initiated the move earlier this spring after Atlanta’s code enforcement unit conducted an investigation that found 150 violations of city code at the apartments. Officers found broken windows, open units, vacant units that were improperly boarded, damaged siding, abandoned, inoperable vehicles, severe overgrowth, burned buildings and areas of accumulated debris and trash.
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
Georgia Department of Transportation plans long-term Interstate 285 lane reductions
ATLANTA — To further advance the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project to final completion, the contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one Interstate 285 eastbound lane as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, State Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The closure of one lane in the westbound direction will follow approximately two weeks later.
Atlanta City Council passes ordinance to halt dissolution of NPU-R, redraw boundaries
A move by the City of Atlanta’s Department of City Planning to dissolve a neighborhood planning unit (NPU) and redraw the boundaries of others in Southwest Atlanta prompted action on Monday by the City Council. The DCP’s proposal would reduce the number of Southwest Atlanta NPUs from four to three, redraw boundary lines, reassign neighborhoods […] The post Atlanta City Council passes ordinance to halt dissolution of NPU-R, redraw boundaries appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta City Councilman pitches use of hospital site as an equity center
Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond wants to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medical Center site in...
Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium
City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property. The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
It’s ‘P’ for Pain in the ongoing I-285 horror show
It’s October and people are setting up their spooky Halloween decorations. But what’s really scary is what Georgia DOT r...
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
Employee compensation target of Henry County Commission agenda
A majority of Henry County employees think their salaries could be better and that the pay raises they receive are not a...
Electric vehicles are front and center as Southern Automotive Conference begins
Electric vehicles are top of mind at the Southern Automotive Conference in Gwinnett County this week. The gathering is being held as Georgia positions itself as a hub for EV manufacturing. Among the half a dozen vehicles that were on display Wednesday just outside the entrance to the Gas South...
Fulton County sheriff asks for help against violence in county jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Fulton County is urging members of the Atlanta City Council to help the county jail. This comes after an inmate was stabbed to death just last month. "I am moving in a space where people's lives are in danger. Since we met last,...
Clayton County Schools working with Mercer University on teacher diversity
Clayton County is one of five Georgia communities working with Mercer University’s Tift College of Education to grow and...
Atlanta school board drafts divisive concepts rules after opposing law
A new Georgia law requires school districts to create a process to resolve parent complaints about how race is taught.
