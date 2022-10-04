Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Person shot, another hospitalized for injury in possible road rage incident, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized Friday evening -- one for treatment of a gunshot wound -- in what an investigator said was an incident possibly related to road rage, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Units were called to Blanding Boulevard near...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
