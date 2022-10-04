RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer air moves in today. Highs will soar into the 70s, which will be 5 to 10 degrees above average. A strong cold front backs through western South Dakota from the north and east late tonight and Thursday. This front will bring much cooler air and clouds, along with a few light rain showers. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. The front will not make much progress westward into Wyoming; only a slight cool-down is expected there.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO