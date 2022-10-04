ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

kotatv.com

One Warm Day Today, then Much Cooler Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer air moves in today. Highs will soar into the 70s, which will be 5 to 10 degrees above average. A strong cold front backs through western South Dakota from the north and east late tonight and Thursday. This front will bring much cooler air and clouds, along with a few light rain showers. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. The front will not make much progress westward into Wyoming; only a slight cool-down is expected there.
kotatv.com

Much cooler temperatures to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, clouds will increase to overcast by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many, but a few spots will drop into the 30s. A few showers are possible by morning, especially north. Cloudy skies will linger for Thursday in much of western...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snowplow drivers prep for winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s no way around it, driving those plows can be a dangerous and challenging job. Winter is coming, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation is preparing for the potential snowy season. At SDDOT’s Snowfigher Roadeo, snowplow drivers are given the chance to sharpen their winter driving skills ahead of the cold weather.
State
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

South Dakota takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect seniors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the extensive efforts to protect seniors from fraud and exploitation, the Justice Department along with its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams to phone scams over the past year. Substantial efforts were also made to return money to fraud victims. Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force of the Department is now expanding to increase efforts to combat scams originating overseas, according to a release from DOJ.
kotatv.com

BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
SUNDANCE, WY
kotatv.com

College ‘teachers’ reach out to tutor K-12 students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program offers free online tutoring to K-12 students across the state. South Dakota students and families can now access the program staffed by college students who are preparing to become teachers. “The online tutoring program allows students – kindergarten through...
kotatv.com

Controversy sparked over Pennington County voting tabulators

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ever since the 2020 presidential election, unfounded whispers of voter fraud and election tampering have been preached across the country. In the Mount Rushmore state, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus claims that several county auditors and the secretary of state have been suppressing public information regarding the state’s election software and equipment.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

