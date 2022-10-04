ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Woman Charged Pulling Gun On Victims She Thought Were Cutting In The Gas Line

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago
A Florida woman landed behind bars after pointing a gun at victims that she thought was cutting in the gas line.

59-year-old Terri Lynn Johns was arrested and charged at a gas station in Lee County, which is an area that was hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

“She is currently sitting in the Lee County jail after she was arrested for pointing a gun at a car with two women who she felt were trying to skip the line to get gas,” said Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

But deputies say the female victims were simply trying to make a U-turn in the congested traffic.

“These are behaviors that WILL NOT be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency,” said LCSO.

Johns is charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and Displaying A Firearm During a Felony.

