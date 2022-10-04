Black Business San Antonio features community owner Lisa Jackson. This fantastic business owner is a beast in the media world! If you’re looking for someone who knows Public Relations; this is the one. She has been in this business for over 20 years and worked with a plethora of awesome talent including: musicians, rap artist, reality stars, community initiatives, events and small businesses. Lisa definitely knows how to get your name into a market. Just remember, when working with LJP Productions you must be ready for your next level! Contact Lisa to know more about her business at ljpmedia@gmail.com.

