Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
BLACK BUSINESS SAN ANTONIO’S FEATURED OWNER: LISA JACKSON + COMMUNITY 411
Black Business San Antonio features community owner Lisa Jackson. This fantastic business owner is a beast in the media world! If you’re looking for someone who knows Public Relations; this is the one. She has been in this business for over 20 years and worked with a plethora of awesome talent including: musicians, rap artist, reality stars, community initiatives, events and small businesses. Lisa definitely knows how to get your name into a market. Just remember, when working with LJP Productions you must be ready for your next level! Contact Lisa to know more about her business at ljpmedia@gmail.com.
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
Barbie Malibu truck to pop up in San Antonio for 50th anniversary tour
The 'original California girl' is going to The Shops.
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
Luxury hotel group Kimpton Hotels to open new San Antonio property in late 2024
The new accommodations will be steps from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the River Walk and Alamo Plaza.
Two new barber shops open in San Antonio — one that serves booze, another that does tattoos
Woman-owned Prospect Parlor and loungey Scissors & Scotch are now providing services in the Alamo City.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back fall favorites
SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again when cool, crisp fall weather and pumpkin-spice-everything returns. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back two menu favorites for the fall season. Pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup return to the menu for a limited time. On Monday, October 3,...
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
Local artist explains inspiration behind his San Antonio murals
SAN ANTONIO — The person behind some of San Antonio’s most well-known murals says he’s inspired by his culture and ancestry as he works to bring his artwork across the city. Alan Calvo has been painting murals across San Antonio for over a decade, and said he...
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
Wurstfest to return to New Braunfels in November
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, the annual celebration of German culture in New Braunfels, is set to return for its 61st year this November. The 10-day festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year as they sip beer, eat a variety of festival foods and listen to some German-inspired music.
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back vegetable beef soup for fall season
'Stop what you're doing. Nothing else matters right now,' the company wrote.
Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio
Groundbreaking German metal group Accept — creators of bone-crushing tracks such as "Balls to the Wall" and "Fast as a Shark" — brought the riffs to San Antonio's Espee on Tuesday night. Openers Narcotic Wasteland, Even in Death and Resist Control also got heads banging. Here's everything we...
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
Teenager hit by car while running to catch bus, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager running to try to catch a bus was hit by a car on the east side, police said. Police say a 16-year-old was crossing Eisenhauer near Harlow Drive to get the bus and a car going westbound hit her in the arm and shoulders.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
