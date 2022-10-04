Read full article on original website
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Watch: Bobby Wagner tackles fan that runs onto the field vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams weren’t able to tackle Deebo Samuel on a long receiving touchdown on Monday night, but they did make an impressive tackle on a fan. After a fan ran onto the field during Monday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit to allow security to catch him.
George Kittle marvels at 49ers defense following 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about how impressed he was with San Francisco’s defense, the seven sacks they recorded on Matthew Stafford, getting a little revenge in the rematch of last season’s NFC Championship and the offense clicking much better […]
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle get real on extra motivation in 49ers’ dominant win vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers were 1-2 heading to their Week 4 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, so they really didn’t need any motivation to bring their A-game to the contest. Clearly, however, reminding them of last season’s NFC Championship game helped. Niners...
NFL World Reacts To Bobby Wagner, Streaker Video
Bobby Wagner's hardest hit on Monday night didn't come at the San Francisco 49ers' expense. Near the end of the second quarter, a protestor halted the action by running onto the field. The Los Angeles Rams linebacker laid him out before letting security apprehend the intruder. While game broadcasts usually...
Fan Leveled By Bobby Wagner After Running Onto Field Monday Night Files Police Report
A fan ran onto the field during Monday night's matchup between the 49ers and the Rams and Rams LB Bobby Wagner took him down. That fan has now filed a police report over the incident. Weak sauce... quote:. The man went to the Santa Clara Police Dept. on Tuesday following...
NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
