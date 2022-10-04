ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WHIO Dayton

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
FOX40

George Kittle marvels at 49ers defense following 24-9 win over Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about how impressed he was with San Francisco’s defense, the seven sacks they recorded on Matthew Stafford, getting a little revenge in the rematch of last season’s NFC Championship and the offense clicking much better […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bobby Wagner, Streaker Video

Bobby Wagner's hardest hit on Monday night didn't come at the San Francisco 49ers' expense. Near the end of the second quarter, a protestor halted the action by running onto the field. The Los Angeles Rams linebacker laid him out before letting security apprehend the intruder. While game broadcasts usually...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Washington

NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Washington

French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Goes Viral for Unique Name

Steeve Ho You Fat goes viral for interesting name originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tuesday’s exhibition between French club Metropolitans 92 and the G League Ignite was all about Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the top two projected picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. And yet, another player managed to go viral in the contest because of his name.
NBA

