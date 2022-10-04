ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
ROCKVILLE, CT
fox5dc.com

DC deputy mayor charged with assault

One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

Family Questions How DC Woman's Body Was Handled After Her Death

A D.C. family says they have questions about how a woman's body was handled after her death, and that they cannot give her a proper viewing or funeral. Monique Adams, 47, was reported missing on Sept. 8 and found dead the following day on the second floor of an abandoned D.C. government building on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, authorities said. Adams had been living in transitional housing in Southeast after going through a rehab program for drug addiction, her family said.
MARTIN LUTHER KING
NBC Washington

21 Children, Adults Displaced in Glenmont Apartment Fire: Officials

A blaze that started on a lower-level terrace ripped through a three-story apartment building Wednesday in Glenmont, Maryland, displacing about eight families, officials said. The blaze started around 11 p.m. in the building on Glenmont Circle, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The homes are near Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road — less than a half-mile from a fire station. Crews from that station were first on the scene.
GLENMONT, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Assault/Child Abuse- On September 28, 2022, Dep. Myers responded to the 42000 block of Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Quentin Xavier Chase Jr., age 34 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by throwing several eggs at the victim, striking the victim as well as striking a juvenile victim with the eggs. Chase also struck the victim’s vehicle with a wooden statue, damaging the vehicle. Chase was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

DC Bill Would Target Delivery Drivers Who Block Traffic

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday on temporary legislation that would fine food delivery drivers for blocking lanes. D.C. councilmember Charles Allen led the effort to crackdown on double-parking delivery drivers who often block traffic. “This started off from a conversation that was trying to address a lot of transportation challenges...
TRAFFIC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Man Wins $50,000 on Lottery Scratch-Off at Rockville Gas Station

Per Maryland Lottery: A lucky Silver Spring man is seeing plenty of green, thanks to an Extreme Green scratch-off that came his way. The 47-year-old scored a $50,000 top-prize win on the $5 game. The Montgomery County resident found his lucky instant ticket at Courthouse Exxon located at 700 Rockville Pike in Rockville. After scratching the entire play area, he saw that one of his numbers matched 17, which was one of the winning numbers. That number had a corresponding prize of $50,000.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD

