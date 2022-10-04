Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
fox5dc.com
Audit of fired DC police officers shows dozens reinstated; $14 million awarded in back pay
WASHINGTON - A new audit shows dozens of fired D.C. police officers returned to the force and were awarded $14 million in back pay - including some who were deemed a "threat to safety." According to the new report released Thursday by the Office of the District of Columbia Auditor,...
Tarrant Police searching for suspect tied to the shooting of two brothers
TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, the suspect is tied to the shooting of two brothers in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. and police believe the suspects are driving a white […]
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
fox5dc.com
DC deputy mayor charged with assault
One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
WJLA
Md. suspect ID'd in Fairfax County jewelry store smash-and-grab armed robbery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police identified a suspect Monday wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry and Boutique Inc. in Springfield, Va. Authorities released a photo of Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland. He's described as being five foot ten inches...
Maryland 'NFL' Gang Leader, Member Admit To Murder, Drug Distribution In Southwest Baltimore
A leader and member of a Maryland “NFL” gang are expected to be sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to a wide-ranging conspiracy that included murder and drug distribution charges. Gang leader Gregory Butler - also known as “Gotti,” “Sags,” and “Little Dick,” 31, and member James...
WTOP
DC schools investigating video showing struggle between employee, student
D.C. Public Schools is investigating a video that appeared on social media Wednesday afternoon, which reportedly shows a high school staff member putting a student in a headlock-like hold and the student punching the employee at Ballou High School in Southeast. (Editor’s note: The video below may be upsetting to...
NBC Washington
Family Questions How DC Woman's Body Was Handled After Her Death
A D.C. family says they have questions about how a woman's body was handled after her death, and that they cannot give her a proper viewing or funeral. Monique Adams, 47, was reported missing on Sept. 8 and found dead the following day on the second floor of an abandoned D.C. government building on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, authorities said. Adams had been living in transitional housing in Southeast after going through a rehab program for drug addiction, her family said.
NBC Washington
21 Children, Adults Displaced in Glenmont Apartment Fire: Officials
A blaze that started on a lower-level terrace ripped through a three-story apartment building Wednesday in Glenmont, Maryland, displacing about eight families, officials said. The blaze started around 11 p.m. in the building on Glenmont Circle, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The homes are near Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road — less than a half-mile from a fire station. Crews from that station were first on the scene.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault/Child Abuse- On September 28, 2022, Dep. Myers responded to the 42000 block of Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Quentin Xavier Chase Jr., age 34 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by throwing several eggs at the victim, striking the victim as well as striking a juvenile victim with the eggs. Chase also struck the victim’s vehicle with a wooden statue, damaging the vehicle. Chase was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
NBC Washington
DC Bill Would Target Delivery Drivers Who Block Traffic
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday on temporary legislation that would fine food delivery drivers for blocking lanes. D.C. councilmember Charles Allen led the effort to crackdown on double-parking delivery drivers who often block traffic. “This started off from a conversation that was trying to address a lot of transportation challenges...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Wins $50,000 on Lottery Scratch-Off at Rockville Gas Station
Per Maryland Lottery: A lucky Silver Spring man is seeing plenty of green, thanks to an Extreme Green scratch-off that came his way. The 47-year-old scored a $50,000 top-prize win on the $5 game. The Montgomery County resident found his lucky instant ticket at Courthouse Exxon located at 700 Rockville Pike in Rockville. After scratching the entire play area, he saw that one of his numbers matched 17, which was one of the winning numbers. That number had a corresponding prize of $50,000.
Mother-son duo win $1M Powerball in Baltimore, celebrate with lobster dinner
A Baltimore man and his mom won the $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland Lottery, but they don't expect to make any major lifestyle changes.
fox5dc.com
"She’s the boss": Maryland man, mom talk lobster after $1 million Powerball prize
It will be lobster dinner for a Maryland man and his mom after they won a $1 million lottery prize playing Powerball. The 51-year-old man and his mother took home the jackpot after winning a September 14 Powerball drawing. The son told the Maryland Lottery that the two emigrated from...
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
