ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch Phillies WAGs go crazy after team clinches playoff spot

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JSq6_0iLTfp1z00

The wives and girlfriends of Philadelphia Phillies players went wild after the team clinched its first postseason berth in 10 seasons with Monday’s 3-0 victory over the Astros.

Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, appeared to celebrate at home with the couple’s two kids, Drew and Brooklyn, during a watch party with fellow Phillies’ wives, fiancées and girlfriends.

Kayla took to her Instagram story to share a video of the group’s celebratory reaction to the final out in the game.

Lexi Realmuto, the wife of catcher J.T. Realmuto, can be seen jumping up and down with Bailey Falter’s girlfriend, Kylee Card, Zach Eflin’s wife Lauren, and Hunter Jayde Harrington, who’s set to tie the knot with Aaron Nola in December.

“It was all worth it,” Lexi wrote over a photo of the group watching the game.

Kayla Harper & other Phillies wives reaction to the final out.

Video from IG: kayy.harper pic.twitter.com/I3Jr8yEUZ3

— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 4, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SePa_0iLTfp1z00
Brandon Marsh and the Phillies celebrate clinching a playoff spot.
Getty Images

“We have been through it all together in this crazy career. One day I’ll write a book on friendships like this one,” Lexi wrote over a separate screen-grab of a FaceTime call that showed her with Lauren, while Eflin and Realmuto celebrated in the clubhouse.

Lauren also shared a boomerang video of Kylee popping a bottle of champagne.

After a disappointing 22-29 start to the season — which included the firing of manager Joe Girardi — the Phillies are headed back to the postseason for the first time in over a decade.

On Monday, Philadelphia clinched a playoff berth at Minute Maid Park, the same ballpark in Houston where they secured their last postseason trip on Sept. 14, 2011. The Phillies will play the Mets or Cardinals in the opening round starting Friday.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFgyw_0iLTfp1z00
Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla and their two kids celebrate the Phillies' win over the Astros to clinch postseason berth.
Instagram/Kayla Harper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ymemg_0iLTfp1z00
Phillies wives, girlfriends and fiancées a celebrate the team's win over the Astros to clinch postseason berth.
Instagram/Kayla Harper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXBVq_0iLTfp1z00
Phillies wives, girlfriends and fiancées a celebrate the team's win over the Astros to clinch postseason berth.
Instagram/Lauren Eflin

The Phillies were the last team to secure a postseason spot, as all 12 teams now await the matchup schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Wow!' Hoskins, Harper, Schwarber React to Phillies Making Playoffs

HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Joe Girardi
MLB

Phils set schedule for 'Rally for Red October Bus Tour'

The Phillies clinched a postseason berth and fans are invited to celebrate as The Rally for Red October Bus Tour makes its way throughout the Delaware Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7. The two-day tour, held in partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10 and Telemundo 62, will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

How Phillies turned things around, ended 11-year playoff drought

In the madness of the postgame celebration, Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins found each other. After the Phillies' 3-0 win on Monday in Houston clinched the franchise's first postseason berth since 2011, players, coaches and team personnel filed out onto the field at Minute Maid Park to congratulate one another. Most gave out handshakes, brief hugs and some words of affirmation and then moved toward the clubhouse for a champagne thunderstorm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
Times News

Phillies a big part of our October memories

It’s early October, and football should be in the forefront. However, the Phillies had their October moments through the years. In this week’s version of Yesterday- a look back in time at the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and sometimes beyond – I will look at some Philadelphia-related events as well as other sports and pop culture items from October and in general. Does Winky Dink ring a bell?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy