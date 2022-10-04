Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid prediction: Back this perennial contender
There are always surprises in the Champions League, but nobody expected Club Brugge to be in this position.
Sitting atop Group B with a 2-0-0 record and an unblemished +5 goal differential, Club Brugge is set for one of the biggest matches in the club’s history on Tuesday when it plays host to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.
- Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes
It would be quite the story to see Brugge nab all three points and put itself in a position to win Group B against the odds, this is one time when a bettor needs to put on the black hat and fade Cinderella.
To their credit, Brugge has done exactly what they needed to do to give themselves a chance to get out of Group B. After upsetting Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0, in their opening match, the Belgian outfit stormed Porto, 4-0, in one of the surprise results of the competition so far.Betting on Sports?
- Check out the Best Sports Betting sites in the USA
- Read about the Best Sports Betting Apps
But Brugge has benefited from some VAR luck, scoring on four of its eight shots from inside the 18-yard box. This won’t go on forever.
Brugge is a little inflated from a few weeks ago when Bayer Leverkusen closed as a +115 road favorite against Brugge. Atletico Madrid is a much better side than Leverkusen, which tells you right away where the value is on Tuesday afternoon.
The play: Atletico Madrid +100 ( BetMGM )
Comments / 0