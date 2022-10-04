Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid prediction: Back this perennial contender

There are always surprises in the Champions League, but nobody expected Club Brugge to be in this position.

Sitting atop Group B with a 2-0-0 record and an unblemished +5 goal differential, Club Brugge is set for one of the biggest matches in the club’s history on Tuesday when it plays host to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

It would be quite the story to see Brugge nab all three points and put itself in a position to win Group B against the odds, this is one time when a bettor needs to put on the black hat and fade Cinderella.

To their credit, Brugge has done exactly what they needed to do to give themselves a chance to get out of Group B. After upsetting Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0, in their opening match, the Belgian outfit stormed Porto, 4-0, in one of the surprise results of the competition so far.

Yassine Bounou of Sevilla FC competes for the ball with Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid Getty Images

Betting on Sports?

But Brugge has benefited from some VAR luck, scoring on four of its eight shots from inside the 18-yard box. This won’t go on forever.

Brugge is a little inflated from a few weeks ago when Bayer Leverkusen closed as a +115 road favorite against Brugge. Atletico Madrid is a much better side than Leverkusen, which tells you right away where the value is on Tuesday afternoon.

The play: Atletico Madrid +100 ( BetMGM )