ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid prediction: Back this perennial contender

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

There are always surprises in the Champions League, but nobody expected Club Brugge to be in this position.

Sitting atop Group B with a 2-0-0 record and an unblemished +5 goal differential, Club Brugge is set for one of the biggest matches in the club’s history on Tuesday when it plays host to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

It would be quite the story to see Brugge nab all three points and put itself in a position to win Group B against the odds, this is one time when a bettor needs to put on the black hat and fade Cinderella.

To their credit, Brugge has done exactly what they needed to do to give themselves a chance to get out of Group B. After upsetting Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0, in their opening match, the Belgian outfit stormed Porto, 4-0, in one of the surprise results of the competition so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MndQC_0iLTfnVl00
Yassine Bounou of Sevilla FC competes for the ball with Angel Correa of Atletico de Madrid
Getty Images
Betting on Sports?

But Brugge has benefited from some VAR luck, scoring on four of its eight shots from inside the 18-yard box. This won’t go on forever.

Brugge is a little inflated from a few weeks ago when Bayer Leverkusen closed as a +115 road favorite against Brugge. Atletico Madrid is a much better side than Leverkusen, which tells you right away where the value is on Tuesday afternoon.

The play: Atletico Madrid +100 ( BetMGM )

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yassine Bounou
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Champions League Matchup vs. Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain will square off with Benfica on matchday three of this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. PSG is just coming off of the 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over OGC Nice, where goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe proved to be just enough for the reigning France top-flight champions in the contest. On the other hand, Benfica comes into this fixture in keen form, as like PSG, it is undefeated in all competitions this season.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Brugge#Sports Betting#Soccer Betting#The Champions League#Spanish#Belgian#Sevilla Fc#Atletico De Madrid
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop

In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Barcelona hosts Celta before key games vs Inter and Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At risk of yet another Champions League humiliation, Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday needing to regain some winning momentum before critical matches against Inter Milan and Real Madrid over the coming week. The Spanish league game at Camp Nou comes after Barcelona lost at...
UEFA
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Leverkusen hires Xabi Alonso as coach, fires Gerardo Seoane

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen hired former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso as coach after firing Gerardo Seoane on Wednesday. The Bundesliga club said that it had “parted ways” with the Swiss coach and appointed the 40-year-old former Spain midfielder, who was to be given a contract through June 2024.
SOCCER
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy