Read full article on original website
Related
'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home
A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
survivornet.com
Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
survivornet.com
Mom Notices Strange ‘White Shadow’ In Her Toddler Son’s Eye: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Was Caught In The Nick Of Time
Tina Newman from Herefod, England noticed a white shadow in her two-year-old son’s eye just a few days before Christmas last year. Thankfully, she took him right to the hospital. Thanks to his mom’s fast action, little Kaiden-Lee was able to avoid chemotherapy, but had to have his eye...
This Woman Leaves Her Baby To Sleep Alone Outside In Public — But In Her Country, It's The Norm
"My visiting nurse emphasized most to me that it would help with my stress levels and help the family function better, which I agree with."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
WJBF.com
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, leaving devastation in its wake. Now, survivors from Sanibel Island are sharing their emotional stories of survival. As of Wednesday, search-and-rescue crews had brought nearly 2,000 people to safety and out of harm’s way following Ian. And while communities are beginning...
Just a spoonful of honey helps the battery go down: Quick thinking saves Barberton toddler
Quick thinking and a search on the internet helped save little Maggie Jacobsen’s life last month. The 3-year-old Barberton girl had accidentally swallowed a button battery from a toy. The little battery can cause severe damage to the body and in some cases, death. But in Maggie’s case, the...
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Citizen Online
Living with Children: On the perils of ‘gentle parenting’
QUESTION: My husband and I recently visited our son’s family. We live two thousand miles apart and with the pandemic and all, hadn’t seen one another in several years. We were appalled to discover that they — our daughter-in-law in particular — practice “gentle parenting,” which seemed to explain our two grands’ generally disrespectful and disobedient behavior. When we confronted our son about the craziness in his household, he told us it was his wife’s “thing” and he was going along with it to keep peace. Is it us, or is it “gentle parenting”?
KIDS・
parentherald.com
It’s Time To Say Goodbye to the ‘Tiger Mom’ and Say Hello to Jellyfish Parenting
Parents are passionate about discovering and developing the passions of their children. However, does it have to get to a point wherein cheering on the child's talents and skills becomes investing in human capital?. Emma Brockes, a mother of two, was once a "tiger mom" and is now, slowly but...
momcollective.com
3 Lessons I’ve learned from time spent waiting for our kids
Before you have kids no one tells you that as a parent you will spend much of your time waiting. As young parents we are always waiting – for the bus, at practices, doctor’s appointments, for sleep to finally come. When kids get older we’re still waiting. Waiting for the text that they made it OK, waiting for them to get up, for them to call. Waiting for them to come home.
KIDS・
Food Beast
'From Addiction to the Kitchen': How a Former Drug Addict Cooked Every Day to Stay Sober and Find Viral Success
@southernvibin Self Reflection! #love ♬ original sound - Varana Cody. "Eventually it got into my head — if I didn't cook I'd relapse." This was the urgent realization that Patrick "Patt" McMenemy aka SouthernVibin needed to motivate him to use cooking and food content creation to stave off the lethal dangers of drug addiction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momcollective.com
In Sickness and In Health Part III: Learning To Live Again
This is a multi part series that will be posted monthly. I wasn’t a good patient the first few days at the rehab center. I didn’t want to be there. I don’t do well with change, especially ones I don’t like, and I was still drugged, groggy, and not keeping track of things from all the hospital medications working their way out of my system. Things I usually would have bit my tongue and not said to people came right on out, the filter on my mouth was just gone, and I didn’t care if I hurt anyone’s feelings. If it ran through my mind, it popped out of my mouth, even more so than usual. I was not my normal self to say the least.
Comments / 0