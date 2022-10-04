ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
survivornet.com

Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
CANCER
WJBF.com

Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, leaving devastation in its wake. Now, survivors from Sanibel Island are sharing their emotional stories of survival. As of Wednesday, search-and-rescue crews had brought nearly 2,000 people to safety and out of harm’s way following Ian. And while communities are beginning...
FLORIDA STATE
#Breast Ultrasound#Breast Tissue
The Citizen Online

Living with Children: On the perils of ‘gentle parenting’

QUESTION: My husband and I recently visited our son’s family. We live two thousand miles apart and with the pandemic and all, hadn’t seen one another in several years. We were appalled to discover that they — our daughter-in-law in particular — practice “gentle parenting,” which seemed to explain our two grands’ generally disrespectful and disobedient behavior. When we confronted our son about the craziness in his household, he told us it was his wife’s “thing” and he was going along with it to keep peace. Is it us, or is it “gentle parenting”?
KIDS
momcollective.com

3 Lessons I’ve learned from time spent waiting for our kids

Before you have kids no one tells you that as a parent you will spend much of your time waiting. As young parents we are always waiting – for the bus, at practices, doctor’s appointments, for sleep to finally come. When kids get older we’re still waiting. Waiting for the text that they made it OK, waiting for them to get up, for them to call. Waiting for them to come home.
KIDS
Health
Country
Germany
momcollective.com

In Sickness and In Health Part III: Learning To Live Again

This is a multi part series that will be posted monthly. I wasn’t a good patient the first few days at the rehab center. I didn’t want to be there. I don’t do well with change, especially ones I don’t like, and I was still drugged, groggy, and not keeping track of things from all the hospital medications working their way out of my system. Things I usually would have bit my tongue and not said to people came right on out, the filter on my mouth was just gone, and I didn’t care if I hurt anyone’s feelings. If it ran through my mind, it popped out of my mouth, even more so than usual. I was not my normal self to say the least.
HEALTH

