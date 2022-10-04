ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Refurnishing Your Home After Hurricane Ian

These local design professionals we know are offering furnishings that can be picked up in store or quickly delivered. City Mattress: (4 locations through Fort Myers) Discounted floor models are available throughout the store: chests, dressers, sleeper sofas, mattresses, bed frames and headboards. There is also a high inventory of items in stock currently at the warehouse in Fort Myers. Hours: 9am-5pm daily.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open

From Naples to Fort Myers to Cape Coral and Punta Gorda, our region has been devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Ia, which slammed our state on Wednesday. While recovery efforts are quickly underway, many areas still find themselves without electricity or running water. Many businesses remain closed or are functioning...
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end

Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
SANIBEL, FL
#Volunteers#Canned Food#Nonperishable Food#Non Perishable Food#Mental Health#Southwest Floridians#Groups#Collaboratory
Aviation International News

Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island

Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
NAPLES, FL
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
PLACIDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples continues post-Ian recovery

The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Community builds memorial in downtown Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian victims

Leo Soto lost a friend in the Surfside Collapse and decided to make a memorial for people who lost loved ones or are missing loved ones. He said it’s a way for people to remember and honor them. Since the creation of that first memorial, Soto has gone to Mayfield, Kentucky, after the tornadoes ripped through there, and Ukraine because of the recent war to create memorials there.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL

