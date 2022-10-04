Read full article on original website
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Refurnishing Your Home After Hurricane Ian
These local design professionals we know are offering furnishings that can be picked up in store or quickly delivered. City Mattress: (4 locations through Fort Myers) Discounted floor models are available throughout the store: chests, dressers, sleeper sofas, mattresses, bed frames and headboards. There is also a high inventory of items in stock currently at the warehouse in Fort Myers. Hours: 9am-5pm daily.
WINKNEWS.com
LIVE BLOG: Stores, gas stations, and food distribution centers that are open
From Naples to Fort Myers to Cape Coral and Punta Gorda, our region has been devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Ia, which slammed our state on Wednesday. While recovery efforts are quickly underway, many areas still find themselves without electricity or running water. Many businesses remain closed or are functioning...
Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island
FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
Things to know for Bonita Springs residents reentering the area
Buildings deemed unsafe are being red-tagged. No one is allowed to enter a red-tagged building, city officials warned.
Beyond a week in the dark: About 200,000 still without power
Lee County Electric Cooperative has been slow to reconnect customers in comparison with Florida Power & Light and has been criticized for its Hurricane Ian response.
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Beach Beacon
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims
CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
WINKNEWS.com
Pine Island Road reopens; Sanibel Causeway to reopen by October’s end
Pine Island reopened Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis said work on Pine Island Road was nearing completion. “Emergency vehicles are going to start going across in about an hour,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Matlacha. “Later today, the public will be able o access this bridge and be able to get back … Be patient as they work through these last little kinks.”
Aviation International News
Naples Airport Stages Hurricane Relief for Pine Island
Relief efforts for the hurricane-ravaged Pine Island were underway with some 15 pallets of supplies collected at Naples Airport in Florida yesterday, the airport authority reported today. The Southwest Florida barrier island was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week and the lone bridge linking to it was heavily damaged, though the state today said temporary repairs to make the bridge passable are expected by Saturday.
wallstreetonparade.com
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit
If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
10NEWS
Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island
SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
WINKNEWS.com
Power companies provide update on restoration efforts
Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
WJHG-TV
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
floridanationalnews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Resources Available for Dunbar Community in Fort Myers
The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed a 6,000 gallon mobile refueling station located at the Stars Complex 2980 Edison Ave., Fort Myers. The fueling station will remain at this address until 4 p.m. tomorrow. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has also delivered water and ice, which is available...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples continues post-Ian recovery
The City of Naples updated residents on the progress of its post-Hurricane Ian recovery in a press release. Naples confirmed one storm-related death: According to the medical examiner, a 73-year-old woman died of drowning and myocardial infarction. While the city’s boil water notice was lifted, water pressure fluctuations are expected...
WINKNEWS.com
Community builds memorial in downtown Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian victims
Leo Soto lost a friend in the Surfside Collapse and decided to make a memorial for people who lost loved ones or are missing loved ones. He said it’s a way for people to remember and honor them. Since the creation of that first memorial, Soto has gone to Mayfield, Kentucky, after the tornadoes ripped through there, and Ukraine because of the recent war to create memorials there.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, however, the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
