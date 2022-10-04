Read full article on original website
Related
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Meals 4 Kids: ‘We are desperately looking for drivers’
The number of children and their families in need of meal assistance has increased significantly since the start of the pandemic and Meals 4 Kids said it needs more volunteers to help ensure the families it supports receive the food they need.
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
ODHS seeks help finding two missing, endangered siblings in Portland
The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating two missing teens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
VIDEO: Officer fired for shooting at teens in McDonald’s parking lot
A Texas police officer was fired after shooting at two teenagers in a McDonald's parking lot, sending one to the hospital.
kptv.com
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dear Annie: Anxious Portland resident needs wife to remember to lock the doors
Dear Annie: I’ve been happily married for 17 years to my wife, and we have two kids together, ages 9 and 14. We live in a city that has seen a rash of petty crime, or worse, lately. It has become a commonplace occurrence for criminals to try to open windows and doors, entering homes and stealing things.
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
bruinbanner.com
“Once you on the streets, you stay there”
The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Police find missing 14-year-old Gresham boy walking along road in Troutdale
GRESHAM, Ore. — UPDATE: Gresham Police said the boy was found walking in Troutdale. He's being reunited with family. "Thanks to everyone who helped us look for him!" officers say. ORIGINAL STORY:. A 14-year-old was reported as missing in Gresham Wednesday morning, and police are asking for help in...
musictimes.com
Guitarist Jared James Nichols NEARLY Died After Terrifying Incident Following Portland Show
Guitarist Jared James Nichols survived his near-death experience after his Portland show. For the first time in years, Nichols held a show at Polaris Hall in Portland alongside Ape Machine and Tigers on Opium. While it was a success, the musician almost lost his life after the concert due to the terrifying incident he faced.
kptv.com
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
opb.org
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
Comments / 0