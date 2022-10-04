ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretta Lynn, 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a country icon, dies at 90

 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a country icon, dies at 90.

Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton

Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
The List

Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Distractify

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old

There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Dies at 90: ‘RIP Queen’ Trends on Twitter

“RIP Queen” is trending on Twitter after country legend Loretta Lynn passed away today. Fans have filled the trending topic with reactions and prayers. The trending topic refers to Loretta Lynn as “the Queen of country music,” with many referring to her as such. She was a trailblazer for women in country, breaking barriers with songs such as “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Whiskey Riff

Country Stars React To The Death Of Country Music Icon & Pioneer Loretta Lynn

The world will never see another Loretta Lynn. The country icon died today, October 4th, at home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Her family released the following statement about the death of their mother, saying the passed away peacefully in her sleep: “‘Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.’ The family of Loretta Lynn.” A statement from the family of Loretta […] The post Country Stars React To The Death Of Country Music Icon & Pioneer Loretta Lynn first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Pitchfork

Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds

Loretta Lynn never called herself a feminist but, as women tend to do, she got it done anyway. Through her sharp, insightful songs, Lynn transformed country music into a place where people like her could speak plainly and for themselves. Across a music career that spanned more than six decades, she cut a new lane for women making their own way without apologizing for it.
