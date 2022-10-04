Loretta Lynn, 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a country icon, dies at 90

Related
Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country music queen, dies at 90
Fans flock to famous ranch to mourn Loretta Lynn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keith Urban Recalls ‘Date’ With Loretta Lynn in Touching Tribute
Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute
Savor Loretta Lynn's life in these 9 essential songs, from 'Coal Miner's Daughter' to 'The Pill'
Loretta Lynn Dies at 90: ‘RIP Queen’ Trends on Twitter
Country Stars React To The Death Of Country Music Icon & Pioneer Loretta Lynn
Darius Rucker Posts Touching Tribute to Loretta Lynn After Her Death
Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Loretta Lynn’s Influence in Heartfelt Tribute
Leader Telegram
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.https://www.leadertelegram.com
Comments / 0