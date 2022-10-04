Ukraine set to join Spain-Portugal bid to co-host 2030 World Cup, person familiar with decision tells AP

Related
China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization
Negotiator in chief? Trump offers to spearhead Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Russia's soldiers on a crucial front are mainly retreating from Ukraine's advances, rather than staying to fight, UK intel says
Ukraine Map Shows How Russia Lost Huge Amount of Territory in Four Hours
China and India abstained on a vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukraine's land just weeks after Putin acknowledged their concerns about the war
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russian journalist: Pro-Kremlin analysts are 'furious' over war in Ukraine
Europe hails united stand over Russia's war in Ukraine
Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
President Vladimir Putin signs laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, in defiance of international law.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls elections for Nov. 1, seven months ahead of end of her four-year term
EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says
