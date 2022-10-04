Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Fast Company
Remote work can help corporate DEI efforts, but there are new considerations
As the work-from-home movement continues, companies are starting to realize an unexpected benefit of how remote work relates to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment. Part of the allure of remote work is that it allows employees to be their authentic selves, whether that’s finding out someone’s a parent for the first time when you hear “Mom!” or “Dad!” being yelled in the background or getting to see someone’s hobbies or pets on Zoom.
ValueWalk
Empowered Execution Keeps Employees Happy (And Makes Work Easier)
Today’s employees aren’t content to see work as a transactional relationship. The idea of putting in hours in exchange for a paycheck doesn’t keep them satisfied. Instead, it spreads the seeds of discontentment that lead to presenteeism, absenteeism, and quitting. If you’re in a leadership position, you need to rethink your business model or risk losing your strongest performers.
CNBC
50% of workers are burned out and 'productivity paranoia' could be making it worse: 'People are just worn down'
Burnout isn't a new phenomenon — but hybrid work environments could be making it worse. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new, catchy terms like "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting" have flooded public discourse to describe the overwhelm workers are feeling, and the corresponding shifts in the labor market.
A new definition of what makes a job good
When the “Great Resignation” heated up last year, theories abounded about why 40 million Americans were quitting their jobs—where were they headed? What did they want? Some even posited that maybe they just didn’t want to work. The data is in, and now we know that workers were leaving their jobs to find better ones. But what makes a job good?
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
Work-Location Flexibility Makes Women & Gen X Workers Happier Than Salary; Opposite is True for Men & Millennials
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Work-location flexibility makes women and middle-aged Americans happier about their jobs when compared with compensation and benefits, a great boss, positive culture, and career-growth prospects, according to the 2022 Employee Sentiment Survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005291/en/ More than 30 percent of respondents say that their employer does not provide mental health resources (Graphic: Business Wire)
Scuba Analytics Recognized for Employee Happiness, Benefits, & Perks with 2 Comparably Awards
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Time-series analytics platform Scuba Analytics received two awards this week from job-recruiting site Comparably for Employee Happiness and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Scuba was selected out of 70,000 companies across the country for two out of four awards released for Q3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005880/en/ In 2022, Scuba Analytics won Best Company Perks & Benefits and Happiest Employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Tapping into early career talent can help companies fill positions faster
Even with more companies turning to layoffs, the war for talent rages on. Recent graduates or those looking to switch careers can be a rich source of talent. Companies need to be intentional and open-minded when appealing to this pool of workers. Each week it seems there are more companies...
The 25 big companies with the best compensation
According to Comparably's ranking based on employee responses, Adobe ranked number one on this 2022 list.
Google's 'Quiet Hiring' Method Is Excellent for Employers, But Dangerous for Employees Who 'Quiet Quit'
A little-known but extremely effective strategy hurts employees who don't go the extra mile.
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Law Firm Training Benefits of a More Purposeful and More Hybrid Law Firm
There is no longer any question that the hybrid work environment will persist. To be fair, lawyers have been working in hybrid environments for at least the last 20 years. Pre-pandemic, however, the remote environment captured what would have been otherwise free time. Technology allowed lawyers to work on the weekends from home rather than in the office, to work while traveling and during late nights and early mornings. When you provide service around the clock, across time zones, and on demand, you never have the bright lines between work and private life that many in other careers now have found fading as they newly discover that easy access at home has both costs and benefits for their work and home lives.
qhubonews.com
Working shorter hours: 38 companies in the USA are testing the 4-day week
After success stories from Iceland and news about the large-scale field trial in Great Britain, a pilot project on the 4-day week is now starting in the USA. 38 companies are testing the 4-day week while the results are being scientifically analyzed. Last year, some companies already tested the effects of shorter working hours – and have ended up switching permanently to a 4-day week.
