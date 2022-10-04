ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Martin Vogt – Celebration of Life 10/08/22 1-6pm

Martin “Marty” Vogt died September 24th at the age of 66. A Celebreation of Life will be held this Saturday afternoon from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post #3777 in Festus. Visitation for Marty Vogt will be Friday evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox – Service 10/7/22 At 2 P.M.

Howard “Dub” Edward Cox of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Howard Cox is Friday afternoon from noon until 2 at...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Margaret Ruth Gore – Service 10/10/22 11 a.m.

Margaret Ruth Gore of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday starting at 5 o’clock at...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Charles Courtway – Memorial Service 10/08/22 at 11am

Charles Courtway of De Soto died September 25th at the age of 87. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Mount Olive. Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in De Soto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home.
DE SOTO, MO
Jerry E Payne – Service 10/7/22

Jerry E. Payne of Cuba died Tuesday at the age of 70. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Visitation for Jerry Payne will be Friday from noon until 2 at Hutson Funeral Home.
CUBA, MO
Nelman Russell – Service 1pm 10/7/22

Nelma Russell of Park Hills died Monday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Nelma Russell will be 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, MO
Phillip Bruckerhoff – Service 10/8/22 At 10 A.M.

Phillip Bruckerhoff of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Phillip Bruckerhoff is Friday afternoon from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Thomas Robert Cullen – Service 10/07/22 at 10am

Thomas Robert Cullen of De Soto died October 2nd at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Thomas Cullen will be Thursday evening...
DE SOTO, MO
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up

Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
FESTUS, MO
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365

(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
FARMINGTON, MO
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic

(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Huge Crowd Turns Out For Farmington Park Grand Opening

(Farmington) Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new, all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Mineral Area College Basketball Coach Luke Strege was the master of ceremonies for the event. He says this playground was a long time coming. Strege...
FARMINGTON, MO
Local United Way Director Speaks At Statewide Conference

(Farmington) The director of the United Way of St. Francois County is back in the area after speaking at a statewide conference this week in Jefferson City. Cassie Thomas says she wasn’t at the state capitol to speak about the United Way. Instead, she was the keynote speaker at the annual Missouri Center for Independent Living Conference. She says she was there to tell the story of her daughter, Bryar.
FARMINGTON, MO
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian

IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week: Polar!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

