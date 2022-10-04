Read full article on original website
James Woodrow Bergner – Service 10/11/22 at 10am
James Woodrow Bergner of Hillsboro died October 3rd at the age of 76. The funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 10 at Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto. Burial in Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for James Bergner will be Monday evening from 4 until 8...
Ralph Christopher Duncan – Graveside Service 10/17/22 at 1:30pm
Ralph Christopher Duncan died October 4th at the age of 62. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 17th at 1:30pm at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home.
Donald Kamp – Service 10/10/22 at 11am
Donald Kamp of Bloomingston, formerly of St. Louis died October 3rd at the age of 88. The Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 11 at St. Rose of Lima Church in De Soto. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Donald Kamp will be Monday...
Dannie Gail Reeves – Service – 10/10/22 at 12 p.m.
Dannie Gail Reeves of Boss died Tuesday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be Monday at noon at the Macedonia United Baptist Church in Boss. Visitation for Dannie Reeves is Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.
Raymond Johnston – Service 10/13/22 at 11am
Raymond Johnston of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died October 5th at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in De Soto. Visitation for Raymond Johnston will be Wednesday evening from...
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox – Service 10/7/22 At 2 P.M.
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Howard Cox is Friday afternoon from noon until 2 at...
Margaret Ruth Gore – Service 10/10/22 11 a.m.
Margaret Ruth Gore of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday starting at 5 o’clock at...
Patricia “Patti” Ann (Lattray) McNiff – Graveside Service Pending
Patricia “Patti” Ann McNiff of Bloomsdale died Wednesday at the age of 76. A graveside service will be for a later date at the Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve.
Phillip Bruckerhoff – Service 10/8/22 At 10 A.M.
Phillip Bruckerhoff of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Phillip Bruckerhoff is Friday afternoon from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in...
Jerry E Payne – Service 10/7/22
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba died Tuesday at the age of 70. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Visitation for Jerry Payne will be Friday from noon until 2 at Hutson Funeral Home.
Payton & Dakota’s Pumpkin Patch benefiting Backstoppers of Jefferson County
(Herculaneum) Peyton and Dakota Noce’s “Pumpkin Patch” benefitting the Jefferson County Backstoppers organization will be open for pumpkin sales on Saturday at Reuther Ford in Herculaneum from 9-3. 14 year old Peyton and nine year old Dakota have been growing pumpkins on their grandparents farm for the...
St. Vincent Sours St. Pius’ Homecoming Night In Week 7 Of High School Football
The St. Vincent Indians improve their record to 6-1 as they defeated the St. Pius Lancers 21-6 at St . Pius. The game was heard on Am 1400 KJFF. The teams traded possession in the first quarter and it was the Indians who got on the soreboard first with this 27 yard touchdown catch by Kaden Kassel. The extra point was good, 7-0 St. Vincent.
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic
(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
Jack in the Box locations close across St. Louis area
At least four Jack in the Box locations have recently closed across the St. Louis area. Last year, the owner of 70 restaurants in the area filed for bankruptcy.
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
