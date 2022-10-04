The St. Vincent Indians improve their record to 6-1 as they defeated the St. Pius Lancers 21-6 at St . Pius. The game was heard on Am 1400 KJFF. The teams traded possession in the first quarter and it was the Indians who got on the soreboard first with this 27 yard touchdown catch by Kaden Kassel. The extra point was good, 7-0 St. Vincent.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO