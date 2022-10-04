ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

mymoinfo.com

James Woodrow Bergner – Service 10/11/22 at 10am

James Woodrow Bergner of Hillsboro died October 3rd at the age of 76. The funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 10 at Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto. Burial in Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for James Bergner will be Monday evening from 4 until 8...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Donald Kamp – Service 10/10/22 at 11am

Donald Kamp of Bloomingston, formerly of St. Louis died October 3rd at the age of 88. The Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 11 at St. Rose of Lima Church in De Soto. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Donald Kamp will be Monday...
DE SOTO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dannie Gail Reeves – Service – 10/10/22 at 12 p.m.

Dannie Gail Reeves of Boss died Tuesday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be Monday at noon at the Macedonia United Baptist Church in Boss. Visitation for Dannie Reeves is Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.
BOSS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Raymond Johnston – Service 10/13/22 at 11am

Raymond Johnston of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died October 5th at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in De Soto. Visitation for Raymond Johnston will be Wednesday evening from...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

Howard “Dub” Edward Cox – Service 10/7/22 At 2 P.M.

Howard “Dub” Edward Cox of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Howard Cox is Friday afternoon from noon until 2 at...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Margaret Ruth Gore – Service 10/10/22 11 a.m.

Margaret Ruth Gore of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday starting at 5 o’clock at...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Phillip Bruckerhoff – Service 10/8/22 At 10 A.M.

Phillip Bruckerhoff of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Phillip Bruckerhoff is Friday afternoon from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jerry E Payne – Service 10/7/22

Jerry E. Payne of Cuba died Tuesday at the age of 70. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Visitation for Jerry Payne will be Friday from noon until 2 at Hutson Funeral Home.
CUBA, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Vincent Sours St. Pius’ Homecoming Night In Week 7 Of High School Football

The St. Vincent Indians improve their record to 6-1 as they defeated the St. Pius Lancers 21-6 at St . Pius. The game was heard on Am 1400 KJFF. The teams traded possession in the first quarter and it was the Indians who got on the soreboard first with this 27 yard touchdown catch by Kaden Kassel. The extra point was good, 7-0 St. Vincent.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Obituaries
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Mercy High Ridge Clinic

(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
kbsi23.com

Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
PERRYVILLE, MO

