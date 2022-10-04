Read full article on original website
A&G Conducts $18.4M in Sales for 21 Commercial Properties at Bankruptcy Auction
MELVILLE, N.Y. — Melville-based A&G Real Estate Partners has secured the sales of 21 properties in Maryland, Delaware and Florida at a real estate bankruptcy auction. All assets were formerly owned by the late Zebulon J. and Beatrice Brodie. In the Aug. 16 bankruptcy auction, 19 properties in Maryland and one each in Delaware and Florida fetched a total of $18.4 million.
Idaho Makes a Retail Comeback
Like much of the country, the Idaho retail market is seeing a strong rebound in various retail sectors that appeal to the return of social gatherings and a hybrid approach to work life. Moreover, experiential retail is making a strong comeback as consumers crave fun and a return to normalcy. According to JLL’s recent Retail Outlook report, retail fundamentals continue to improve across most of the country, but particularly in the Sunbelt states. Shoppers are heading back to stores, moviegoers are going back to the theaters, and new demand for fun and immersive experiences is on the rise.
ONE to Invest $1.6B in Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant in Michigan
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, has unveiled plans to invest $1.6 billion in a new battery cell manufacturing plant in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles southwest of Detroit. The recently constructed facility will be named ONE Circle and is expected to create 2,112 jobs when operating at full capacity by the end of 2027. The 659,589-square-foot facility will produce 200,000 electric vehicle battery packs annually. ONE will begin upgrades and equipment installation at the property in January 2023. Production at the plant is slated to begin in 2024. Ashley Capital owns the property, which is located at 42060 Ecorse Road within the Crossroads Distribution Center.
