Domestic dispute ends with shots fired in Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old woman is in jail after police say she fired a gun during a domestic disturbance in Haysville Wednesday morning. The Haysville Police Department said that officers went to investigate a disturbance call in the 300 block of German shortly after 6 a.m. According to HPD, there was a dispute […]
Man acquitted in fatal Wichita shooting sentenced for weapons charge
A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
Hutchinson man arrested in domestic case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in the city overnight. Hutchinson Police report that 43-year-old Sonny Bray was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Police overheard a...
Investigators search for Wichita area woman’s remains, case still cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The case of a young woman murdered 20 years ago has gone cold at times, but the investigation has heated up several times over the years. Factfinder 12 sat down with investigators and family who hope someone reading this will have the answer that will bring Jennifer Wilson’s killer to justice.
Police say Wichita shooting victim is not helping with case
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man is in a Wichita hospital after someone shot him early Tuesday morning. Police went to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS took him to the […]
Man hurt in early-morning shooting in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 38-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side. Officers were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Pinecrest, near 13th and Oliver. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Police: Man recovering from shooting in north Wichita
A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot. It happened just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of north Pine crest, near 13th and Oliver.
Woman arrested for attempted murder after domestic incident in Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for attempted murder and other charges following a domestic disturbance in Haysville. Officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of German Avenue. Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said officers learned there had been a disturbance between household members, resulting in a resident firing several rounds from a firearm inside the home.
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
Man gets probation after acquitted of murder in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man who was acquitted of murder in a shooting at Stryker Sports Complex in 2020 has been sentenced to probation on a firearm charge. Maurice Hall, of Garland, Texas, was convicted in August of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday sentenced Hall to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison, 75 hours of community service and a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The judge authorized his transfer to Texas as long as it's approved by the Texas court system.
Wichita man charged with alleged attempt to traffick fentanyl mixture
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with an alleged attempt to traffick around 40 grams of a mixture that contained fentanyl. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita, related to alleged drug trafficking.
Fatal north Wichita crash under investigation
Police are investigating a fatal crash in north Wichita from Tuesday night. Close to 8 p.m., officers got reports of an erratic driver near 45th and Hillside. The driver ended up crashing into a median and passed away at the scene. It’s not clear if the driver died from injuries during the crash, or if she suffered from a medical condition. Her name has not been made public.
Wichita police say crash victim may have had medical problem
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released more information after a person was found dead in a car crash in northeast Wichita Tuesday night. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in shortly before 8 p.m. of a crash shortly at the intersection of 45th Street North and Hillside. A 43-year-old woman […]
2 arrested in early morning Hutchinson FBI raid
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in one Hutchinson neighborhood said they awoke to FBI agents raiding a home. It happened early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of N. Grandview. Two people were arrested according to neighbor Ginny Rockwell. She said authorities arrived in several unmarked cars with an armored...
Newton man charged in Wichita crash and assault
A Newton man has been charged in connection with an incident in Wichita involving a car crash and stabbing. A hearing was held Monday for 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez, who is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, child endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wichita man charged with intent to distribute fentanyl
A federal grand jury has indicted a Wichita man in a drug trafficking case. 36-year-old Grant Lubbers is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Prosecutors said Lubbers is accused...
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board went through her windshield. KWCH reports the incident occurred Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield. The...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
